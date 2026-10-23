The naira appreciated by 32 kobo against the US dollar at the official market on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

The local currency weakened by N2 on the black market to N1,360/$1 and fell by N3 at GTBank’s forex desk.

Interbank foreign exchange turnover rose by 148% to $316.545 million, according to data from the CBN

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The naira traded in opposite directions at Nigeria’s official and parallel foreign exchange markets on Thursday, October 22, 2026, gaining slightly against the US dollar at the official window while losing ground on the black market.

In the parallel market, the Nigerian currency depreciated by N2 to close at N1,360 per dollar, compared with N1,358 recorded on Wednesday.

The Nigerian currency recorded mixed performance across foreign exchange markets Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The naira also weakened at GTBank’s foreign exchange desk, losing N3 against the greenback to settle at N1,343/$1 from N1,340/$1 in the previous session.

However, the local currency recorded a marginal gain at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), appreciating by 32 kobo, or 0.02%, to N1,334.40 per dollar from N1,334.72/$1.

Naira falls against pound and euro

The naira recorded losses against other major currencies at the official market.

Against the British pound, the local currency depreciated by N10.55 to N1,798.28/£1 from N1,787.73/£1 on Wednesday.

It also weakened against the euro, losing N7.12 to close at N1,506.41/€1, compared with N1,499.29/€1 in the previous session.

Despite the mixed performance across currency pairs, activity in the interbank foreign exchange market increased significantly during the session.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria showed that interbank foreign exchange turnover surged by 148% to $316.545 million from $127.628 million a day earlier.

The number of foreign exchange transactions also rose to 181 deals from 95 deals, indicating an increase in trading activity.

Foreign exchange turnover rose by 148% to $316.545 million Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Outlook for the naira

The naira could face renewed pressure as importers seek foreign currency ahead of the holiday season, while investors take profits on securities.

Market participants have also indicated that further intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria may be needed in the coming week to ease pressure on the local currency.

The naira’s performance will depend partly on foreign exchange supply, demand from importers and other market participants, and the extent of intervention by the monetary authorities.

International Bank predicts naira gains

In an earlier report, Legit.ng revealed that Deutsche Bank had identified the naira as a currency attracting foreign investor interest, projecting further gains against the United States dollar as Nigeria’s external position strengthens.

The German banking giant included Nigeria in its frontier foreign exchange monitor, citing the naira’s undervaluation and relatively high real interest rates as factors that could draw additional foreign capital into the country.

According to the bank, investors could also benefit from the interest rate gap between Nigeria and other markets through a strategy known as the carry trade.

Source: Legit.ng