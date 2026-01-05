Union Bank of Nigeria has officially disabled all Titan Trust-related handles effective December 31, 2025

The bank thanked all followers and encouraged them to switch over to the new official social account

Union Bank recently merged with Titan Trust Bank and has taken over its operations, assets, and customer base

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Union Bank of Nigeria has officially announced the closure of all social media accounts previously associated with Titan Trust Bank.

The announcement follows the merger of Titan Trust Bank with Union Bank, which was approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on September 1, 2025.

Titan Trust Bank social media accounts officially closed, followers directed to Union Bank Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Union Bank has urged customers to use its existing channels to continue receiving updates and banking services online.

Union Bank close all Titan Trust social media accounts

In a message to customers, the bank thanked over 27,000 followers of Titan Trust Bank’s social media accounts for their loyalty over the years, stating:

“Thank you to all 27,000+ of you for following us through the years. Now let’s move to Union Bank of Nigeria to continue building our community. See you on the other side!”

The bank confirmed that all accounts linked to Titan Trust Bank has been disabled effective December 31, 2025, marking a formal end to the use of the Titan Trust social media handles.

Customers were advised to transition to Union Bank’s official platforms for continued access to news, support, and banking services.

Union Bank of Nigeria has listed its official social media handles for customers to follow for updates and support.

The message added:

" Union bank can be found on Instagram at unionbankng, Facebook at unionbankng and Union Bank of Nigeria Help Desk, Threads at unionbankng, TikTok at unionbank.ng, LinkedIn at Union Bank of Nigeria, and X (formerly Twitter) at UNIONBANK_NG and UBNHelpdesk.

"For further inquiries, customers were advised to contact the bank via email at customerservice@unionbankng.com or call 07007007000."

The CBN approves Titan Trust and Union Bank merger Photo: CBN

Source: UGC

New era for Union Bank

Titan Trust Bank’s operations, assets, and customer base have been fully integrated into Union Bank.

Union Bank will continue to operate under its 108-year-old brand, assuring customers that account details and banking services will remain unchanged despite the rebranding.

Titan Trust website message to customers reads:

"Titan Trust Bank and Union Bank officially became one bank! Your accounts, cards, and services remain unchanged. What has changed is access. You now have access to more branches, more ATMs, and stronger digital banking. Welcome to a Stronger Union!"

