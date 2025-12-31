The naira fell against the US dollar despite CBN's dollar sales aimed at market stability

The naira ended 2025 on a sour note, depreciating further at the official foreign exchange window despite sustained dollar sales by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) aimed at stabilising the market.

The weak close capped a year defined by heavy intervention, fragile confidence, and persistent demand pressures.

The naira limps off 2025 with a loss against the US dollar. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Data from the central bank showed that the naira weakened by ₦3.17 against the US dollar to close at ₦1,445.68/$ at the official window.

During the trading session, the currency moved within a relatively narrow band of ₦1,443.00 to ₦1,447.00 per dollar, underscoring the tight but pressured conditions in the market.

CBN steps in again with dollar sales

In another bid to support liquidity and calm volatility, the apex bank sold $50 million to authorised dealer banks.

The intervention is part of an ongoing strategy to boost aggregate dollar supply and manage sharp swings in the exchange rate.

Market analysts note that while these interventions have helped prevent more dramatic losses, they have not been sufficient to reverse the broader weakness of the currency.

Broadstreet analysts said year-end expectations remain anchored on the central bank’s willingness to keep injecting foreign exchange into the market to moderate pressure on the naira.

However, concerns persist that repeated interventions, without a lasting improvement in dollar inflows and confidence, may only offer temporary relief rather than a durable solution.

External reserves offer a bright spot

In contrast to the naira’s performance, Nigeria’s external reserves recorded a modest but notable improvement.

According to a report by MarkeForces Africa, the reserves stood at $45.45 billion, reflecting a day-on-day increase of $177.99 million. This pushed the year-to-date growth to about 11.19 percent.

The rise in reserves provides the central bank with more firepower to continue defending the currency in the near term.

Analysts say the improved buffer could support market stability, even as questions remain about the sustainability of intervention-led currency management.

Oil prices hold steady amid global tensions

Global oil prices were largely stable on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, as investors weighed fading hopes of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal alongside rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly around Yemen.

Brent crude gained 48 cents, or 0.78 per cent, to trade at $61.97 per barrel. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate slipped slightly by 4 cents, or 0.07 percent, to $58.04 per barrel.

Energy analysts expect oil prices to remain volatile in the coming weeks as geopolitical risks continue to shape market sentiment.

Gold rebounds to cap a historic year

Precious metals staged a rebound after a sharp decline in the previous session, as investors refocused on geopolitical and economic risks. Gold’s renewed rally helped cap its strongest annual performance since 1979.

Spot gold rose by 0.83 per cent to $4,368.25 per ounce, while US gold futures climbed 0.94 per cent to $4,384.55.

The naira's performs in 2025 fails to impress despite CBN interventions. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

While analysts caution that profit-taking may emerge after the metal’s record run, gold continues to benefit from global uncertainty and safe-haven demand.

As 2026 approaches, the contrast between rising reserves and a weakening naira highlights the difficult balance facing Nigeria’s monetary authorities.

