Nigerian banks have informed customers that electronic transfers of N10,000 and above will attract a N50 stamp duty, payable by the sender instead of the recipient

They emphasised that the stamp duty is separate from regular transfer fees, will be clearly displayed at the point of transaction

Electronic contracts and loan agreements are now fully recognised under Nigerian law, while general agreements will attract a flat N1,000 stamp duty

Access, United Bank of Africa, Wema, Zenith and other Nigerian banks have alerted customers to changes in electronic transfer charges as the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 takes effect from today, Thursday, January 1, 2026.

The update affects transfers of N10,000 and above, which will now attract a N50 stamp duty, payable by the sender rather than the recipient.

Here are the messages to customers

Access Bank notified customers:

“The New Tax Act (NTA) 2025 will take effect on January 1, 2026. The N50 Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) on money transfers will now be referred to as Stamp Duty. Transfers below N10,000, salary payments, and intra-bank self-transfers are exempt. The sender now bears the charge.”

GTBank said:

“Following the new Nigeria Tax Act 2025, effective January 1, 2026, the N50 stamp duty on electronic transfers of N10,000 and above will be paid by the sender. Transfers below N10,000, salary payments, and intra-bank transactions between accounts within GTBank will not attract the charge.

"The stamp duty is separate from regular transfer fees and will be clearly disclosed at the point of transaction.”

UBA informed clients:

“Effective January 1, 2026, new rules under the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 require all transfers above N10,000 to attract N50 stamp duty payable by the sender. Salary payments and intra-bank transfers remain exempt. Electronic contracts and loan agreements are now fully recognized under the law.”

Wema bank advised customers:

“We’d like to inform you about an update to the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) following changes under the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025. A N50 levy will apply to electronic transfers of N10,000 and above, payable by the sender. For questions, call 080-3900-3700 or email purpleconnect@wemabank.com

. Effective January 1, 2026, these rules will enhance transparency and clarity in digital transactions.”

First Bank and Zenith Bank issued similar advisories, noting exemptions for small transfers and salary payments, and the separation of the stamp duty from regular transfer fees, theCable reports.

The banks said the changes aim to improve transparency, protect digital transactions, and simplify understanding of charges upfront, as Nigeria strengthens compliance and revenue collection in the financial sector.

