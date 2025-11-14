Meet Nigerian Billionaire Who Has Made More Money Than Aliko Dangote in 2025
- Nigerian billionaire Abdulsamad Rabiu is currently the fastest-growing billionaire this year in Africa
- Rabiu's net worth has increased by over $5 billion, surpassing Aliko Dangote’s $1.75 billion increase
- In total, these seven African billionaires have collectively added $18.46 billion to their fortunes so far in 2025
Abdulsamad Rabiu, the founder of BUA Group, has emerged as the fastest-growing African billionaire in 2025.
His wealth rise in 2025 is higher than Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote and other African billionaires.
Rabiu's net worth is Africa's fastest growing
According to the latest data from the Bloomberg index, Rabiu’s net worth has increased by $5.25 billion in 2025, bringing his total net worth to $8.4 billion as of Friday, November 14.
In comparison, Dangote who has a total net worth of $29.8 billion, has gained $1.75 billion from January to November 14, 2025.
The increase in Rabiu's wealth is thanks to the performance of his key assets on the Nigerian Exchange: BUA Cement and BUA Foods, two of the largest companies in the country.
However, Dangote remains Africa’s wealthiest individual for total net worth.
A Lagos-based financial analyst, Kelvin Umeni, told Legit.ng:
“Rabiu's companies have been performing strongly. If you check the half-year results of his two companies, you will realize he is doing very well. I am not surprised, and I expect him to hit a $10 billion net worth soon.”
Other African billionaires
Other African billionaires on the Bloomberg billionaire index have also recorded impressive gains this year but not at the same pace with Rabiu.
Johann Rupert, Africa's second-richest man, has a total net worth of $18.4 billion as at Friday, an increase of $4.79 billion from the start of the year. His wealth is driven by stakes in Richemont.
Nicky Oppenheimer, another South African billionaire known for his holdings in De Beers, has gained $2.18 billion so far in 2025, bringing his wealth to $13.7 billion.
While Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris wealth totals $10.1 billion, which is a YTD increase of $3.23 billion.
His fellow countryman, Nassef Sawiris net worth currently stands at $9.42 billion, a $727 million growth in 2025.
South African entrepreneur Natie Kirsh fortune has increased by $530 million, taking his total net worth to $9.86 billion.
It is important to note that Dangote remains Africa's richest man by a distance, but for wealth gain in 2025, Abdulsamad Rabiu is the rising star.
Here is a breakdown of the net worth
Name
2025 Gain
Total Net Worth
World Ranking
Abdulsamad Rabiu
+$5.25B
$8.40B
426
Johann Rupert & family
+$4.79B
$18.4B
136
Naguib Sawiris
+$3.23B
$10.1B
340
Nicky Oppenheimer
+$2.18B
$13.7B
217
Aliko Dangote
+$1.75B
$29.8B
78
Nassef Sawiris
+$727M
$9.42B
367
Natie Kirsh
+$530M
$9.86B
344
