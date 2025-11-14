Nigerian billionaire Abdulsamad Rabiu is currently the fastest-growing billionaire this year in Africa

Rabiu's net worth has increased by over $5 billion, surpassing Aliko Dangote’s $1.75 billion increase

In total, these seven African billionaires have collectively added $18.46 billion to their fortunes so far in 2025

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Abdulsamad Rabiu, the founder of BUA Group, has emerged as the fastest-growing African billionaire in 2025.

His wealth rise in 2025 is higher than Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote and other African billionaires.

Rabiu Abdulsamad has made more money than other African billionaires. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Rabiu's net worth is Africa's fastest growing

According to the latest data from the Bloomberg index, Rabiu’s net worth has increased by $5.25 billion in 2025, bringing his total net worth to $8.4 billion as of Friday, November 14.

In comparison, Dangote who has a total net worth of $29.8 billion, has gained $1.75 billion from January to November 14, 2025.

The increase in Rabiu's wealth is thanks to the performance of his key assets on the Nigerian Exchange: BUA Cement and BUA Foods, two of the largest companies in the country.

However, Dangote remains Africa’s wealthiest individual for total net worth.

A Lagos-based financial analyst, Kelvin Umeni, told Legit.ng:

“Rabiu's companies have been performing strongly. If you check the half-year results of his two companies, you will realize he is doing very well. I am not surprised, and I expect him to hit a $10 billion net worth soon.”

Other African billionaires

Other African billionaires on the Bloomberg billionaire index have also recorded impressive gains this year but not at the same pace with Rabiu.

Johann Rupert, Africa's second-richest man, has a total net worth of $18.4 billion as at Friday, an increase of $4.79 billion from the start of the year. His wealth is driven by stakes in Richemont.

Nicky Oppenheimer, another South African billionaire known for his holdings in De Beers, has gained $2.18 billion so far in 2025, bringing his wealth to $13.7 billion.

While Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris wealth totals $10.1 billion, which is a YTD increase of $3.23 billion.

His fellow countryman, Nassef Sawiris net worth currently stands at $9.42 billion, a $727 million growth in 2025.

Aliko Dangote remains Africa’s richest man, though Rabiu outpaces him in year-to-date wealth gains. Photo: Bloombergindex

Source: Facebook

South African entrepreneur Natie Kirsh fortune has increased by $530 million, taking his total net worth to $9.86 billion.

It is important to note that Dangote remains Africa's richest man by a distance, but for wealth gain in 2025, Abdulsamad Rabiu is the rising star.

Here is a breakdown of the net worth

Name 2025 Gain Total Net Worth World Ranking Abdulsamad Rabiu +$5.25B $8.40B 426 Johann Rupert & family +$4.79B $18.4B 136 Naguib Sawiris +$3.23B $10.1B 340 Nicky Oppenheimer +$2.18B $13.7B 217 Aliko Dangote +$1.75B $29.8B 78 Nassef Sawiris +$727M $9.42B 367 Natie Kirsh +$530M $9.86B 344

Musk becomes first person to hit $500bn

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has become the first individual to amass a net worth of $500 billion.

Musk’s fortune hit a record level following a strong rally in Tesla shares and gains in SpaceX and xAI valuations.

Musk’s net worth stood at $499.1 billion after gaining $8.3 billion in a day.

Source: Legit.ng