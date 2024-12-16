In recent years, the local currency has significantly improved in value relative to the British pound sterling

This follows the CBN's recent implementation of a forex strategy that was confirmed by CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso

For the first time in a long time, the value of the naira relative to the British pound is less than N2,000/£

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The local currency has recorded significant improvement against the British pound sterling in recent times.

The value of the naira, Nigeria's currency, has been appreciating since CBN launched EFEMs. Photo Credit: CBN

Source: UGC

This is coming after the CBN recently implemented a forex strategy, which was confirmed by CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso.

It appears that the implementation of the forex strategy is beginning to aid the recovery in the value of the naira across markets, as analysts had anticipated.

Legit.ng reports that the naira against the British pound is valued below N2,000/£, a significant milestone in a long time. Official data from the CBN shows that the local currency closed at N1940.93/£ on Friday, December 13th, 2024.

Compared to the last trading day in the previous month which saw the local currency at N2110/£, this signifies a N170/£ gain in the month of December.

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) launched the new electronic forex trading platform, the value of the naira, Nigeria's currency, has been appreciating.

Aminu Gwadabe, president of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) cited a combination of market reforms, increased foreign exchange inflows, and investor confidence as the main forces behind the currency's recovery.

“The increasing level of confidence among portfolio investors has resulted in substantial dollar inflows, as evidenced by the oversubscribed bond issues. This has significantly helped the naira recover,” Gwadabe stated.

CBN speaks on circulation of old naira note

Legit.ng reported that reports that the former series of N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes will no longer be accepted as legal tender by December 31, 2024, have been refuted by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The CBN stated in a statement issued Thursday by Sidi Hakama, acting director of corporate communications, that the Supreme Court of Nigeria's ruling on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, to continue using old naira banknotes remains in effect indefinitely.

Alongside the new notes, the Supreme Court ruled that the previous series of N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes would remain legal tender.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng