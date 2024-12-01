South African cities continue to dominate the list of African cities with the highest number of dollar millionaires in 2024

A new report shows that the Nigerian city of Lagos is fifth on the index with about 4,200 dollar billionaires

Experts say Nigeria’s devaluation of its currency dealt a deadly blow to its millionaires whose wealth either evaporated or shrunk

African millionaires primarily reside in urban areas and economic hubs, offering access to better infrastructure, business opportunities, and a higher living standard.

Many factors contribute to a city’s well-being, including safety and security, low crime rates and effective law enforcement.

South Africa leads African cities with top millionaires

A good location, such as access to beaches or mountains, adds to a city’s appeal. Good governance, including efficient and transparent local government, is critical to a city’s survival.

According to Henley and Partners’ Insights into Africa’s Wealthiest Cities, South African cities lead in hosting Africa’s wealthiest persons.

South Africa, the continent’s largest economy by GDP, maintains the top position, with about six cities having the highest number of dollar millionaires.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has disclosed that South Africa will remain Africa’s biggest economy until 20027.

The Henley and Partners report presents Africa's ten wealthiest cities and areas.

Lagos ranks high

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial melting point, ranked fifth on the index, indicating Nigeria’s economic struggles.

Experts say Nigeria’s currency devaluation dealt a deadly blow to its millionaires, whose wealth evaporated or shrunk due to government policies.

Reports show that the Nigerian currency has depreciated by over 70% in the last 11 months, down from N986 per dollar to N1,680.

The naira’s struggle has also led multinationals to exit the country. They cite the naira’s devaluation as the reason.

African cities with highest dollar millionaires

Johannesburg - 12,300

Cape Town - 7,400

Cairo - 7,200

Nairobi - 4,400

Lagos - 4,200

The Cape Winelands - 3,600

Durban, Umhlanga, and Ballito - 3,500

The Garden Route - 3,200

Casablanca - 2,800

Pretoria - 2.100

