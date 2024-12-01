Nigeria is leading other African countries with the highest number of refineries on the continent, with about nine refineries

Reports say that Africa’s refining capacity currently stands at about 7.2 million barrels per day

The restarting of the Port Harcourt refinery has boosted Nigeria and Africa’s refining capacity

Africa’s rich natural resources make it the envy of many countries. However, the continent has struggled to have functional refineries to support its over one billion population.

The continent's lack of functional refineries has made it rely heavily on imported refined petroleum products, which cost billions of dollars annually and impact its economy.

Africa’s oil production capacity rises

As of 2023, Africa's combined oil production capacity is about 7.2 million barrels of crude daily.

However, the refining capacity of refineries in Africa has yet to bridge the fuel supply gap.

According to reports, Nigeria spent about $600 million in August on fuel imports.

Over the years, some African countries have taken steps to fix or even build new refineries.

According to the Refineries Watch 2024 report published by Hawilti, refineries in Africa contribute to regional energy security in addition to refined fuels.

African countries continue to depend on fuel imports

The report disclosed that this dependency on imports exposes African economies to volatile global oil prices, geopolitical conflicts, and supply chain disruptions, worsening economic instability.

The recent commencement of the Port Harcourt refinery and other modular refineries shows Africa’s commitment to reducing its dependence on fuel imports and achieving energy sufficiency.

The Refineries Watch report shows several refineries in Africa and their host countries.

Many African countries, such as Zambia, Senegal, Cote d-Ivoire, Niger, Liberia, and DRC, currently own one refinery each.

Other nations such as Chad, Gabon, Cameron, Congo, and Kenya are also part of Africa’s refining landscape.

The West African region has the largest refining capacity, but only 30% is functional.

The mega Dangote Refinery, with 650,000 barrels per day capacity, is touted as transformative in the region.

Top African countries with the highest refineries

Refinery closures in Zambia and South Africa are projected to make Angola the primary refining hub in the region by 2030.

South Africa’s Central Energy Funds expects the country to import about 604,000 barrels per day of petroleum products by 2025.

Nigeria

Per the report, Nigeria boasts nine refineries, including Port Harcourt Refinery, Dangote Refinery, Duport Refinery, Edo Refinery, Waltersmith Refinery, Warri Refinery, Kaduna Refinery, and the Ibigwe Refinery. Others are Ogbede Refinery, OPAC Refinery

Ghana

The West African country has four refineries, including Tema Refineries, Platon Gas, Akwaba Refinery, and Sentuo Refinery.

South Africa

The country ranks next to Nigeria with about five refineries, including ENGEN Refinery, SAPREF, CALTEX Refinery, NATREF Refinery, and Mossel Bay Refinery.

Angola

Angola has about two refineries, such as the recently constructed Cabinda and Luanda refineries.

Sudan

Sudan, like Angola, boasts two refineries, Port Sudan Refinery and Al Jaili Refinery.

Angola's New $1bn Cabinda Refinery Set to Compete

Legit.ng earlier reported that the first phase of the Cabinda refinery in Angola is expected to come on board by the end of 2024.

Anibor Kragha, Executive Secretary of the African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA), disclosed this in a conversation with S&P Global Commodity Insights.

According to Reuters, the Cabinda refinery project is one of three new refineries planned for Africa's second-largest crude oil producer to lessen its reliance on importing nearly all domestic refined product needs.

