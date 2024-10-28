LOTUS Bank has shone at the Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2024 held in Singapore

The bank also received another award for its ethical practices and dedication to transparency and integrity in financial operations

LOTUS Bank is one of the Central Bank of Nigeria's licenced non-interest banks, which allows current accounts to operate without paying interest

LOTUS Bank has clinched two international and local awards within days.

The bank first received the Best Financial Inclusion Initiative and Debit Card of the Year awards at the 2024 Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards in Singapore.

Additionally, the bank was honoured with the Ethical Banking Leadership Award of the Year at the recent Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards organised by BusinessDay.

ThisDay reports that the award was for LOTUS Bank’s commitment to innovation in financial services and its dedication to ethical banking practices.

Kafilat Araoye, managing director of LOTUS Bank, expressed her excitement about the bank's accomplishments. L

She said:

“We are honoured to receive these awards, which validate our efforts to make banking accessible for everyone. Our team’s dedication to developing products that cater to the needs of diverse communities drives our mission forward.

Leadership reported that Araoye stressed the importance of the Ethical Leadership Award received at Businessday’s BAFI Awards, saying:

“It underscores our commitment to transparency and integrity in all our operations. We believe that ethical banking is essential for sustainable growth, and we will continue to lead by example in the industry.”

"The flagship debit card program, known for its user-friendly features, has empowered clients with greater control over their finances.

"Notably, this debit card was utilized for onboarding athletes from across Africa at the recent Federation of African Students' Games (FASU) and the Nigeria Medical Students Association Games (NIMSA), both of which LOTUS Bank sponsored."

Loftus opens a new branch

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that LOFTUS bank recently opened a new branch in Lagos.

DailyTrust reported that the bank said that its new location will offer enhanced banking services tailored to meet the needs of both individuals and businesses.

LOTUS Bank, one of the non-interest banks in Nigeria, now has 56 footprints all over Nigeria.

