About six Canadian companies are hiring workers eligible for LMIA-exempt work permits.

The firms are primarily based in Canada and the tech health sector, seeking to employ talented people

Foreign nationals may be eligible for an LMIA-exempt work permit if hired by one of eight Canadian companies primarily based in the tech sector

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Foreign workers may be eligible for an LMIA-exempt work permit if employed by one of the eight Canadian firms, mainly in the tech sector.

Reports said that earlier this month, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) introduced a new work permit under the Innovation Stream.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Canada moves to drive tech talents

The new scheme is one of the four pillars of Canada’s Tech Talent Strategy, created to boost economic growth by attracting talent to Canada.

CIC News reports that foreign nationals may be eligible for an LMIA-exempt work permit if hired by one of eight Canadian companies primarily based in the tech sector.

Companies eligible for work permit exemptions

Ada Support Inc.

The company was launched in 2016 and is based in Toronto to change customer service from agent-driven to AI-driven.

The firm works by providing firms and their clients worldwide with AI-enabled services across channels and languages.

While remote, the firm requires certain candidates to be based in specific provinces.

The advantages include the opportunity to work from abroad, stock options, unlimited vacation, and a home office budget.

The firm has over 15 vacant positions across product development, revenue, operations, finance, and customer experience.

AlayaCare

The Montreal-based company was founded in 2014 to use AI and technology to solve healthcare challenges, especially in the home care sector.

AlayaCare’s cloud-based software allows its customers to simplify tasks such as managing employees, scheduling, billing, and more.

The company has about 550 employees across Canada, Australia, Brazil, and the US.

Canada currently has some vacancies based in either Toronto or Montreal, with some positions requiring proficiency in English and French.

CellCarta

Another Montreal-based firm uses technology to map the difference between tissues and cells and identify biomarkers, resulting in more targeted therapies and diagnoses.

CellCarta’s operations improve the customisation of disease detection and prevention strategies and bolster more targeted therapies.

The company has locations in China, Australia, the US, and Belgium. Currently, the firm has limited vacancies in Canada.

Clarius Mobile Health

Founded in 2014, the firm aims to make ultrasound tools affordable to all medical professionals.

This year, Clarius Mobile Health was certified by Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture based on employee feedback.

The company offers benefits, including a hybrid work environment, an employee recognition programme, a professional development scheme, and team events.

It currently has one vacancy in Canada.

Clio

The company helps lawyers manage tasks ranging from client intake and contact management to timekeeping, billing, and payments.

The company currently has offices in Toronto, Calgary, and Dublin. Depending on the role, it also has remote positions and a hybrid work model.

Clio’s other work benefits include RRSP matching, flexible paid time off of a minimum of four weeks, parental leave benefits, and various health, dental, and vision benefits.

Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerces was founded in Montreal in 2005 to provide firms with a one-stop commerce platform to help them simplify and scale up operations.

It has many vacancies in Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa, with a few remote opportunities.

Canada restricts permanent residency applications

The development comes as Canada’s Startup Visa Programme (SUV) has implemented a cap on the annual processing of permanent residence applications, restricting it to a maximum of 10 startups per organisation.

According to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the change began on April 30, 2024.

Since the scheme began in 2013, it has assisted almost 900 entrepreneurs in becoming permanent residents and starting over 300 new businesses.

The programme now limits the number of applications processed annually under this category to 10 startups per organisation.

Canada opens opportunity for caregiver jobs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Canada encourages individuals globally to consider caregiver roles as a career path.

A report from Visa Sponsorship Jobs said many caregiver positions in Canada offer visa sponsorships, making it easier for international candidates to apply.

The country’s demand for care workers shows its focus on improving the quality of life of needy individuals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng