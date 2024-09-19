The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced the date for its next monetary policy committee meeting in September

At the meeting, the CBN will evaluate the country's financial and economic situation, with a focus on the depreciation of the naira and inflation

The naira has been experiencing its worst performance since February 2024, and the CBN will be hoping to find a solution

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed that its next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting will be held on Monday, September 23 and Tuesday, 24, 2024, at its headquarters in Abuja.

At the meeting, the apex bank will review the country’s economic and financial conditions and determine the appropriate direction for inflation and the naira performance in the foreign exchange markets.

The statement reads:

“This is to inform you that the 297th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to be held as indicated: Day 1: Monday, September 23, 2024 Time: 10:00 am. Day 2: Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 8:00 am.”

What is MPC?

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is the highest decision-making body of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It is responsible for formulating policies to maintain price stability, support sustainable economic growth, and manage inflation.

The MPC’s key functions include determining interest rates- Monetary Policy Rates MPR), setting inflation targets, and developing strategies to stabilise the currency.

The committee meets regularly to assess Nigeria's economic and financial conditions and make decisions that guide the country's monetary policy framework.

Decisions of MPC

In recent meetings, the CBN has increased the MPR and interest rates as part of its efforts to combat rising inflation.

There are expectations that the September meeting will be different.

CBN releases interest rates on customers' savings accounts

Legit.ng reported that Deposit Money banks (DMBs) have increased their interest rates on deposits to reflect the latest Monetary Policy Rate announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The CBN raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 24.75% in May 2024 from 22.75% in February 2024.

Checks showed that 18 Nigerian banks now offer their customers at least 7.88% interest on their deposits as of June 28, 2024.

