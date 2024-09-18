In a move set to excite gaming and cryptocurrency enthusiasts, Binance has announced plans to list Hamster Kombat

Binance will now allow miners around the world to trade their Hamster Kombat on its platform for USD

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has raised hopes that the long-awaited airdrop event will take place

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has officially listed Hamster Komba tokens on its platform.

Along with the listing, Binance has also invited the project to participate in its renowned Binance Launchpool, offering users the opportunity to earn HMSTR tokens by staking their BNB.

Binance lists Hamster Kombat token Photo credit: Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

Binance disclosed this via its official X (formerly Twitter) account, which boasts over 13 million followers.

Crypto enthusiasts expressed excitement about the development as they anticipate an airdrop for the game’s large community on September 26, 2024, Hamster Kombat airdrop token generation event (TGE).

Binance statement reads:

Binance is excited to announce the 58th project on Binance Launchpool — Hamster Kombat (HMSTR), a crypto exchange CEO simulator P2E game built on the Telegram mini-app platform. The webpage is estimated to be available in 24 hours, ahead of the Launchpool start.

"Users will be able to lock their BNB and FDUSD to receive HMSTR airdrops over a period of three days, with farming starting from 2024-09-23 00:00 (UTC).

"Listing: Binance will be the first platform to list the HMSTR token, with trading starting on 2024-09-26 12:00 (UTC).

"Trading will be available with the following pairs: HMSTR/USDT, HMSTR/BNB, HMSTR/FDUSD, HMSTR/TRY. A "seed" tag will be applied to HMSTR upon listing."

The exchange also warned users to be cautious of false advertisements claiming early sales of the token, advising them to conduct thorough research to protect their funds.

"Any claims to offer this token for sale before the stated timeline are likely false advertising. Please ensure you do your own research to safeguard your funds!"

What is Hamster Kombat?

Hamster Kombat is a tap to earn crypto project that has attracted over 300 million global players. It is arguably one of the most popular Web 3 clicker games currently hosted on Telegram.

While the founder is not publicly known, Nigerians have actively engaged with the project since it came on the scene earlier this year.

Crypto experts speak on tasks to prioritise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that crypto experts had shared their thoughts on the Hamster Kombat tasks people should focus more on.

Like Notcoin and Tapswap, Hamster Kombat is a trending crypto project mined on Telegram and rewards players with coins when they tap.

People mining Hamster Kombat have been divided on which aspects to focus more on. Some said the Hamster Kombat tokens hold more value, while others argued miners would gain from their hourly profit.

Source: Legit.ng