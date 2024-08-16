Nigerians are fidgeting over the recently seized presidential jets by a French court due to a debt to a Chinese firm

The court ordered the seizure of three presidential jets over the failure of Ogun State to pay a judgment debt of $74.5 debt

Nigerians say the seizure is a sign of what could happen to Nigeria if it fails to repay its debt to China

The Federal Government of Nigeria is facing international embarrassment. A French court has seized three presidential jets following a legal dispute with a Chinese company, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Limited.

The seizure is linked to a contract dispute with the Ogun State Government, which terminated a contract with Zhongshan in 2016 and failed to pay the $74.5 million awarded by an arbitral tribunal.

President Bola Tinubu keeps mum as a Chinese firm seizes Nigeria's assets

Source: Getty Images

Public outrage over asset seizure

The Chinese firm has also obtained an order from a U.S. appeals court to seize other Nigerian assets abroad. The Nigerian government has accused Zhongshan of fraud and fraudulent attempts to strip the country of its assets.

The incident has sparked criticism from various quarters, including political figures and the public. It highlights concerns over handling international contracts and the potential impact on Nigeria's diplomatic relations and national image.

Nigerians have expressed concern over the debts owed to China by the Nigerian government.

Nigeria owes China $5 billion

According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria is indebted to China to $5.04 billion as of March 31, 2024.

The seizure of Nigeria’s assets has raised the debt owed to the Asian giant, with many saying that the country may suffer the same fate if it fails to service its debts.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party called the news a national embarrassment, saying that the development has exposed the government's failure and Nigeria’s attitude to the rule of law.

Nigerians react

Other Nigerians said the country’s assets are unsafe, considering the size of its debt to China.

An X user, @MissPearls, said:

So, Ogun State Govt is owing a Chinese company, Zhongshan, $74.5M and has been evading payment

Now, a French Court has given an order that 3 Presidential jets (2 earlier put up for sale and the new one recently purchased)

All be seized until Ogun State pays up!

Wonderful!

Another user said:

And that's not all. A court in England ordered a property in Liverpool belonging to the FG to cease for the same issue.

A third user said:

They should already sell it and pay the loan. The Nigerian government can deduct it from Ogun State's monthly allocation.

List of countries Chinese firm is targeting Nigeria's assets

