The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has provided clarification regarding a job vacancy posted on its website

It stated that the ongoing recruitment is not directly for the bank but for a sister organization it is affiliated with

Nigerians interested are advised to follow the instructions on the job postings shared on the website.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a clarification regarding the director-general position job posting on its official website.

While the job opening information is accurate, the apex bank clarified that it is for the West African Monetary Agency (WAMA) and not the CBN.

WAMA is an autonomous and specialised agency of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

WAMA is supervised by the committee of governors of the central banks of the member states, namely: the Central Bank of West African States - BCEAO (the common central bank of Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo); the Banco de Cabo Verde, the Central Bank of The Gambia, the Bank of Ghana, the Central Bank of the Republic of Guinea, the Central Bank of Liberia, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and the Bank of Sierra Leone.

CBN clarifies job posting

In a statement released on X, the CBN emphasized that the job openings are for all qualified persons from ECOWAS member states.

The statement reads:

"The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to misleading information suggesting that the Bank is currently conducting a recruitment exercise, following a job vacancy posted on the Bank's website on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

"We wish to state unequivocally that the CBN is not presently conducting a general recruitment exercise. For the avoidance of doubt, the job vacancy posted on the Bank's website is for the position of Director-General of the West African Monetary Agency (WAMA), which is open to eligible candidates from member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

"Members of the general public, particularly applicants, are also advised to always visit our website (www.cbn.gov.ng) for accurate information on the Bank's activities.'

Details of the job vacancy and requirements and emails to apply can be found here.

