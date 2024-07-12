IBEDC announced that electricity consumers can now get metres from the company

The development seeks to improve service performance and ease clients' worries about estimated bills

According to the electricity company, customers must register for meter acquisition through the IBEDC's portal

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Customers of electricity who wanted to obtain meters on the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) platform can now breathe a sigh of relief because the Discos have announced that meters are available for allocation.

IBEDC hopes to enhance service delivery and allay customer concerns around projected billing. Photo Credit: Anton Petrus, IBEDC

Source: Getty Images

The utility company stated that this comes after it recently purchased new stock under the Metre Asset Provider (MAP) Scheme.

With this development, the company hopes to enhance service delivery and allay customer concerns around projected billing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Customers to register

According to Francis Agoha, the engineer serving as the Acting Managing Director of IBEDC, customers must register for metre acquisition via its portal.

He emphasized in a The Nation report that the platform was created per the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Scheme to guarantee a safe and easy metering experience for every one of its customers.

Warning its customers against making cash payments to third parties, he said,

“To safeguard your transactions, we recommend visiting our official website at msms.ibedc.com for meter registration and payments.”

He pointed out that to make consumer transactions easy and safe, IBEDC offers a variety of secure payment alternatives, such as IBEDCpay, USSD, 24-hour self-service kiosks, IRecharge, and Fets Wallet.

Agoha did, however, warn that clients who are unable to use online services and must pay with cash must make sure they always get a legitimate receipt for their transactions.

He added,

“Ensure the receipt issued bears the customer copy to prevent any potential fraud.”

"We urge all customers to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with unauthorised agents claiming to represent IBEDC.”

NERC to Fine DisCos for overbilling

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has revealed that Discos who breach certain contractual obligations to regulators and customers would face additional penalties.

This will impact seven issues that would be used to evaluate each DisCo's performance, according to an Order on Performance Monitoring Framework for All DisCos.

The new order sought to hold the top management of each DisCo accountable for their compliance with reporting requirements and implementation of commission directives in line with the utility's terms and conditions.

Source: Legit.ng