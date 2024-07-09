The government of Austria has announced 196,000 job openings for non-EU citizens who want to work in the country

The job openings include nursing, carpentry, plumbing, manufacturing, engineering and others

The country has provided different visa options for citizens who wish to emigrate immediately

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Austria is experiencing increased job opportunities, with an average of 196,400 vacant positions since the first quarter of 2024.

According to Statistics Austria, the development represents an 8.5% increase from the previous quarter of 181,000 openings, showing a growing demand for labour, especially in the services sector.

Austria announces 196,000 job opportunities for Nigerians and other non-EU citizens Credit: Phynart Studio

Source: Getty Images

About 196,000 jobs up for grabs

The analysis of job vacancies in the country includes 113,200 openings in the service sector, 46,100 openings in the manufacturing sector, and 37,100 openings in the public sector.

The rise in job opportunities presents an enormous opportunity for foreign professionals, especially those in critical roles such as nurses, plumbers, and carpenters.

According to reports, Austria’s labour market faces massive shortages in many sectors, offering several opportunities for Nigerians and other foreigners.

Job types available in Austria

Sectors in critical demand include nursing, manufacturing, engineering, mechanics, and welders.

Others are plumbers, pipefitters, carpenters, joiners, electronics engineers and systems analysts.

The country offers several visa options for Nigerians and non-EU citizens who want to work there.

The visa options cater to various employment needs, with specific purposes, durations and conditions.

Visa options for Nigerians

The D Visa (Long-term visa) is for non-EU citizens planning to work in Austria for over three months.

The Red-White-Red card visa is popular among skilled workers from non-EU countries such as Nigeria and other African countries

The European Union (EU) Blue Card: Aimed at highly qualified non-EU citizens, the EU Blue Card allows immigrants to work in Austria and other EU member states.

The job seeker visa Is for highly qualified non-EU citizens and allows them to stay in the country for six months while seeking employment.

Reports say Austria offers competitive salaries, making it an attractive destination for skilled workers.

Austria offers competitive salaries, making it an attractive destination for skilled professionals. The average annual wages for high-demand roles include:

Salary range for skilled professionals

General Practitioners: €162,974

Registered Nurses: €69,552

Electrical Engineers: €75,384

Automotive Mechanics: €43,001

Plumbers: €53,688

Canada lowers scores for permanent residency

Legit. ng reported that Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued about 920 invitations to candidates for permanent residency under the Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP) via the Express Entry System.

The draw, conducted on July 2, 2024, requires a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 739.

Canada aims to attract more skilled workers

The move is part of the country’s ongoing efforts to attract skilled workers globally.

The recent draws follow another one conducted on June 19, 2024, in which the IRCC issued 1,499 invitations under the PNP, with a minimum score of 663.

New Zealand places more restrictions

Also, the New Zealand government has introduced more restrictions on work visa rules, targeting specific categories of Accredited Work Visa (AEWV) holders to reduce partner child dependents.

According to the Immigration New Zealand website, the new rule, individuals with AEWVs working in occupations categorised at levels 4 and 5 by the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations and who don’t have a pathway to residency are no longer required to support their partners and dependent children in applying for work, visitor, or student visas.

Canadian province Limits the number of family visa applications

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Canadian province of Quebec has limited the number of family sponsorship applications, which analysts say could affect Nigerians and other immigrants.

Reports say that Quebec set a limit of 13,000 applications across several family sponsorship categories, effective June 26, 2024, until June 25, 2026.

The restriction states that 10,400 slots of the 13,000 applications are designated for spouses, common-law spouses, and dependent children aged 18 years and above.

Source: Legit.ng