International Police (INTERPOL) and the Nigerian police have charged a real estate developer, Odupaye, to court over alleged fraud of N457 million

Court papers show that Odupaye and her firm, Tigers Property, got money from another real estate firm for the purchase of four (one-bedroom units)

The company said Odupaye disappeared with the money and never rendered the service

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Following an urgent petition by a real estate company, INTERPOL has commenced an investigation and frozen the assets of one Odupaye Abimbola Joseph on the grounds of alleged fraud.

Odupaye Abimbola Joseph and her company, Tigers Property LLC, have been charged before a Nassarawa Chief Magistrate for allegedly obtaining N457 million under false pretences.

Abimbola Odupaye and the charge sheet

Source: UGC

Court joins banks, others in suit

Other respondents in suit number M/185/2024 were United Bank For Africa (UBA), Guaranteed Trust Bank, Polaris Bank, Access Bank, Eco Bank, Wema Bank, Fidelity Bank, Abbey Mortgage Bank, First Bank and Toluwani Gideon Olisa.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The petitioner, through his counsel, David Njoku, said that the real estate company paid the sum of N467 million to Joseph and her company for the purchase of four (one-bedroom units) of what they claimed to be their Regina Tower Project in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Njoku submitted that his client brought five investors interested in purchasing the purported property and committed N467 million and 300,500 US dollars to Joseph's account.

Odupaye absconds with N457 million

The lawyer said that his client, having parted with the considerable sum, could not obtain the property paid for and Joseph, still at large with the investors' fund.

"It is our humble view that our client, alongside the investors, has been defrauded by Abimbola Joseph and Tigers Property LLC.

"Many other innocent citizens will be subjected to the same if the matter is not urgently addressed," he said.

Lagos a fake real estate firm selling houses to Nigerians

Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Ministry of Housing had warned prospective homeowners about House Height Limited, a real estate developer who poses as an official state government representative.

According to a statement on its X account on Thursday, January 5, 2023, the ministry told citizens not to do business with the company or its representatives regarding any Harmony Court-related matters along Command Road, Ipaja, Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA.

Abdulhafis Toriola, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, primarily directed the message to Nigerians living abroad following a recent meeting with stakeholders.

Source: Legit.ng