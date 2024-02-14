Among the list of top 10 youngest female billionaires are music stars, beauty merchants and entrepreneurs

Others also inherited family wealth, putting them among the world's youngest female billionaires

The list shows the power of women in the modern world, carving a niche for themselves in various aspects

Young women are defying the odds to become some of the world's youngest and most successful entrepreneurs, serving as inspirational role models for others.

Their impressive talents and skills have moved them to great success and wealth, challenging societal expectations and norms.

Rihanna and Taylor Swift top the list of the world's youngest female billionaires. Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

A report by Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List presents the top 10 youngest female billionaires in 2024.

Kim Jung-Youn

The 20-year-old Kim Jung-Young from South Korea has moved into the ranks of the world's youngest female billionaires, with her wealth coming primarily from online gaming.

Following her father's death, Kim Jung-ju, founder of the online gaming company Nexon, Kim Jung Youn inherited a wealth estimated at $1.1 billion.

Kim Jung-Min

The 22-year-old shares the throne with her sister, with her wealth primarily coming from her father's online gaming industry. She is also worth about $1.2 billion.

Alexandra Andresen

The 27-year-old Norwegian has earned about $1.5 billion fortune via her strategic investments.

She inherited 42% of the family-owned investment firm. At a young age, he carved a part of her success.

Katharina Andresen

Sharing in the wealth of her elder sister, Katharina also joins the ranks of top female billionaires with a net worth of $1.5 billion by following her sister to inherit 42% of the family businesses.

Taylor Swift

Music star Taylor Swift comes next with a staggering fortune of $1.1 billion. She is in the billionaires' club at the age of 34.

Apart from music, Swift's business ventures and wise financial decisions have moved her into the elite group of the world's wealthiest billionaires.

Franziska Wuerbser

The kitchen appliances merchant made her mark at age 35, with $1.5 billion in net worth.

She is the daughter of Gabriella Meister, who inherited 63% of the kitchen appliance manufacturer Rational AG.

Rihanna

The 35-year-old pop music icon is worth $1.4 billion. The entrepreneur has made a considerable mark with her cosmetic business, with her journey from music to an entrepreneur showing the power of diversification and brand-building in the entertainment and beauty industry.

Melanie Perkins

The 36-year-old Melanie Perkins is worth about $3.6 billion and has achieved staggering success in the software industry.

She co-founded a prominent tech company, Canva, with an 18% ownership stake. She is an example of the thriving Australian startup culture and global influence of tech entrepreneurs in shaping the modern business landscape.

Gina Rinehart

The 37-year-old Gina Rinehart was born into the mining wealth of Australia. Her net worth is estimated to be around $2.1 billion.

Eva Maria Braun-Luedicke

Eva Maria Braun rounds out the top 10 youngest billionaires list with a net worth of $1.6 billion coming primarily from her medical technology business.

She owns 12% of the company's stake at age 37.

