The naira closed at N950 per dollar at the parallel market on Wednesday

BDC operator said the fall in naira is due to a shortage of dollars in the market

On the I&E window, however, the naira closed at N758.12/$

On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, the parallel market saw the naira fall to N950 to a dollar.

Legit.ng confirmed that the naira was bought for 940/$ and sold for N950/$. This leaves operators with a profit margin of N10 per dollar sold.

Decline caused by shortage of dollar

In a report by TheCable, Bureaux De Change operators in the Ikeja said that the decline in naira value was brought on by a shortage of dollars.

A BDC operator identified as Shehu said that some Nigerians are unable to withdraw foreign currency from banks.

He claimed that the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) decision to suspend its prohibition on the sale of foreign exchange to BDC operators had not been able to alleviate the shortage because the banks were still refusing to do so.

Meanwhile, according to information obtained from the FMDQ, the official trading platform, the naira closed at 758.12/$ on Wednesday as opposed to 742.10 on Tuesday in the Investor & Exporter FX window.

The CBN stated on Tuesday that a study of the FX regime adjustment revealed banks are in a position to profit from its potential to noticeably raise the naira value of banks' FCY assets and liabilities.

The apex bank ordered deposit money banks (DMBs) to avoid using benefits from the naira's revaluation to finance their operations or pay dividends.

