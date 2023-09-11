BDC operators are imploring the CBN to grant them autonomy for digital operations

In addition to rate convergence, it is believed that the move will curb volatility in the market and promote economic growth

Operators believe this will help the CBN democratise and centralise digital operationS

As part of its efforts to achieve exchange rate convergence, the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria wants the Central Bank of Nigeria to license operators' digital autonomy.

Dr. Aminu Gwadabe, President, ABCON in a statement called on the apex bank to grant a no-objection approval for the BDCs to fully go digital on all their operational correspondences.

ABCON president said the association had in the past led its members to rate convergence in 2006, 2009, 2018, and 2020. Photo Credit: Anderson Ros Photography Inc, BDC

Source: Getty Images

This is coming after the CBN released a new set of guidelines for Bureau de Change (BDC) operators in the country.

Move to facilitate growth in the economy

According to report, Gwadabe predicted that the action would encourage rate convergence, reduce market volatility, and stimulate economic growth.

Before COVID-19's outbreak in 2020, he noted that ABCON had in the past led its members to rate convergence in 2006, 2009, 2018, and 2020.

According to Gwadabe, achieving the Federal Government's harmonised foreign exchange rate policies would be improved.

He opined that the effective monitoring of BDCs' activities for legal and regulatory requirements would also be encouraged by giving the operators digital autonomy.

He said that in addition to creating jobs for over 40,000 people in the industry, digital autonomy for operators will bring about greater responsibility, openness, and ease of supervision.

As a proactive organisation and an umbrella body of CBN, licensed BDCs, and in line with the CBN planned reforms on BDCs for tech compliance, ABCON started various digitisation reforms since 2016 to date for licensed operators.

ABCON claimed that by giving all operators the freedom to transition to digital operations, the CBN could now democratise and centralise the digital operating mechanisms for all BDCs.

In a recent report, the CBN restricted Bureau de Change (BDC) to a certain rate against the official window when buying and selling forex to customers.

Source: Legit.ng