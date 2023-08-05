Within 24 hours, Dangote lost $400 million, leaving him in a farther position behind Johann Rupert

The reduction in his net worth is connected to the naira fall against the dollar

Dangote however remains number one on Bloomberg list with a net worth of N17 billion

Aliko Dangote has experienced yet another financial setback as a result of the naira's depreciation, which has reduced the value of his assets and reduced his net worth below $11 billion.

According to Forbes, the Nigerian billionaire's wealth dropped from $11.2 billion on August 4 to $10.8 billion, a $400 million fall in just one day.

Meanwhile, in an updated list as of August 5, 2023, Dangote has taken back his position as no one with his wealth climbing up $13.5 billion as of the time of this writing.

Naira devaluation steals $400 million from Dangote’s wealth in one day Photo Credit: Dangote Cement

This is on the back of earlier report by Legit.ng that the richest Nigerian man has been displaced as Africa's richest man, the position he held for over a decade.

Dangote's net worth had earlier increased to $11.2 billion, putting him in position to recover the title of Africa's richest man. However, the subsequent decline in his wealth has once more put him behind Johann Rupert, who currently holds the title with a net worth of $11.2 billion.

Because the majority of Dangote's assets are in naira, the reduction in his net worth can be linked to the naira's value falling against the dollar.

With a net worth of $10.8 billion, Forbes had listed Aliko Dangote as the second-richest person on the continent; Bloomberg provides a different estimate.

Dangote leads on Bloomberg list

Aliko Dangote's position as a significant player in Africa's corporate landscape continues to be constant, and his investments continue to influence the region's economy despite variations in net worth assessments.

