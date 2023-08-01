Aliko Dangote is named the second richest man on the Forbes list of the top five wealthiest people in Africa

His compatriots, Abdul Samad Rabiu and Mike Adenuga, are conspicuously missing from the list

The list is led by South Africa's Johann Rupert, with an estimated net worth of $11.8 billion

Two of Nigeria's wealthiest men, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, and Mike Adenuga, Chairman of the indigenous telecommunication firm, Globacom, still need to be added to Africa's top five wealthiest men.

The list by Forbes magazine listed Aliko Dangote as second in Africa with a net worth of $10.2 billion.

South Africa's Johann Rupert and Aliko Dangote Credit: Ernest Ankomah / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to Forbes, Johann Rupert of South Africa tops the list of wealthiest people in Africa with about $11.8 billion.

Johann Rupert: $11.8 billion

The 73-year-old from Cape Town in South Africa is the chairman of Compagnie Financiere Richemont.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His firm boasts of iconic brands like Cartier and Montblanc. He has diversified investments and is known for campaigning against fracking in South Africa.

Nicky Oppenheimer & Family: $8.4 Billion

The heir to the DeBeers diamond empire, Nicky Oppenheimer, is listed as the third richest African by Forbes with an impressive net worth of $8.4 billion.

Apart from the diamond trade, Oppenheimer is known for his aviation company, Fireblade Aviation.

Nassef Sawiris: $7.5 Billion

BusinessInsider reports that the Egyptian business tycoon is third on the list, with an estimated net worth of $7.5 billion. With his considerable stake in Adidas, a sportswear giant, and his ownership of OCL, the world's largest nitrogen fertilizer producer, Sawiris sits in third position.

His interests extend into the sports world by purchasing Premier League's Aston Villa Football Club.

Nathan Kirsh: $6.4 Billion

The 91-year-old from Swaziland is said to own Jetro Holdings, restaurant supply stores, Carry and Restaurant Depot. His interest also spans the real estate industry.

Dangote, Elumelu’s wealth soars N3.2bn in one day as UBA shares skyrocket to highest level in 2023

Legit.ng reported that the chairman of United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu, and Africa's Richest man Aliko Dangote have made a combined N3.2 billion in one day, following the increase in the UBAs shares.

Data obtained from the Nigerian exchange shows that the stock price of UBA increased to N14.9 per share on Friday, July 21, 2023.

This represents a 9.96 percent improvement compared to the 13.55 it traded the previous day.

Source: Legit.ng