The naira depreciated to an all-time low of N870 per dollar on Friday, July 21, 2023.

The fall is the biggest ever the naira has fallen, especially since Nigeria began the latest foreign exchange policy

The development comes as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has deleted the Foreign Exchange rate from its website

The naira has plummeted to an all-time low of N870 per dollar at the parallel market as the gap between the official and similar markets grows wider.

According to traders who spoke with Legit.ng on Friday, July 21, 2023, more people are chasing the US dollar for summer travel, imports, and school fees.

Naira has fallen to all-time low of N870 per dollar Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

CBN policy piles pressure on the naira

Legit.ng findings show that the situation is exacerbated by a new regulation by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) requiring that commercial banks and other financial institutions demand Tax Clearance Certificates from FX seekers, forcing Forex seekers to flood the black market in search of dollars.

Analysts say the policy has put pressure on the naira, especially as the Nigerian government began the naira float, which allows dealers, including commercial banks, to use the willing buyer and willing seller model where market forces dictate Forex rates.

CBN deletes exchange rates from website

However, findings also show that the CBN has yet to list Forex rates on its website since Monday, 17, 2023, a practice the apex was known for.

The CBN has posted the latest FX rates, especially the Investors & Exporters window rates, on its site since 2016.

It is still being determined why the apex bank removed the FX rates. Still, experts believe it is done to maintain transparency as it no longer determines the rates at which traders buy and sell forex at the official market.

