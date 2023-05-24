Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe has decided to establish a new university in his hometown

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Holdings, Herbert Wigwe has decided to establish a new university in his home town.

This is coming few days after Legit.ng reported that Wigwe was planning to return to the classroom for a new law degree.

Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe Photo credit: @Accessbank

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony in Rivers, Wigwe said the institution when completed, will be named Wigwe University, with a focus to nurture and empower a generation of courageous and confident young individuals who will become future leaders and successful entrepreneurs.

The Guardian reports that the Access Bank CEO also expressed his commitment to establishing a world-class educational institution.

He also added that the university will boast a faculty comprising 60% Nigerian academic lecturers and 40% foreign lecturers.

Explaining further he noted:

"Spanning an expansive 400 hectares of land, the university will feature approximately 200 buildings catering to various academic and administrative needs.

"The extensive infrastructure will provide an ideal environment for students to pursue their educational goals.

"One unique aspect that will be of Wigwe University is its emphasis on international exposure."

At the event, the former Group Managing Director and CEO of Access Bank Plc, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede also said the remarkable infrastructural development of Governor Nyesom Wike inspired Wigwe to establish the university in Isiokpo.

In response, Wike who is set to leave office in less than a week declared the support of his administration to the Wigwe University.

Wike noted that with Wigwe University coming on stream, Rivers now has two private universities.

