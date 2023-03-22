A Patek Philippe watch has been auctioned for a surprising amount of N2.6 billion in Hong Kong.

This amount will be the highest that any timepiece will ever be sold in an online auction.

The timepiece, a Patek Philippe ‘Sky Moon Tourbillon’, is considered among the most complex timepieces in the world.

A rare Patek Philippe watch has been auctioned for $5.8 million (approximately N2.6 billion). According to Bloomberg, this amount will be the highest that any timepiece will ever be sold in an online auction.

The auction took place in Hong Kong on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, proving that collectors are still willing to shed their pockets for such expensive items despite the troubling world economy.

The auction house, Christie's gave the description of the watch as Patek Philippe ‘Sky Moon Tourbillon’. They said the timepiece is a hand-made enamel dial and white hand-carved case.

The exact watch with reference number 66002G-001 was first sold in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2015 and is said to be one of the most multiplex watches in the world.

In a statement, Alexandre Bigler, the vice president and head of watches at Christie’s Asia Pacific, said:

There continues to be an extremely vibrant market for watches across the world, evidenced through the avid global bidding this sale witnessed.

