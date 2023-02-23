Access Bank, Ecobank and other commercial banks have announced changes in their operating hours

The banks decision is ahead of the general elections which is just less than 48 hours away

The banks have advised customers to complete their transactions before the deadline to avoid being stranded

Nigerian banks have announced adjustments in the operation hours ahead of the general election.

In a separate email to their customers, the banks informed them that their branches would close early.

The banks further advised customers to complete their transactions before the deadline to avoid being stranded.

Banks reach out to customers over closing hours Photocredit: Pius Etim

Source: Getty Images

Stanbic IBTC, Access Bank, Polaris bank are among the banks that have contacted their customers.

Access bank in its message to customers reads:

"Our branches will close early on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 12 noon. This is to allow for the timely departure of customers and staff to their respective locations in preparation for the 2023 General Elections scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2023.

For EcoBank the message to customer reads:

"This is to inform you of the early closure of our branches nationwide on Friday, 24th February, 2023. Our branches will open to customers from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

"We encourage you to take advantage of our alternative channels which are available 24/7 for your banking needs during this period.

Stanbic IBTC also wrote:

"Our branches will close by 1pm on Friday, 24 February 2023. Our Customer Contact Center will also not be available on Saturday, 25 February, and Sunday, 26 February 2023 to attend to your calls and requests because of the election."

Polaris bank notice reads:

"This is to inform you that our Banking Halls will close by 12pm on Friday, 24 February, 2023. Our alternate channels will remain available and functional for your seamless banking transaction."

Other banks notice can be found in their social media pages.

Source: Legit.ng