A Nigerian billionaire, Arthur Eze, was seen on video giving out $100 each to youths in Anambra

The video, posted on social media, has drawn mixed reactions, with many saying the gesture is politically motivated

Others said the billionaire is known for his philanthropic lifestyle, which endears him to people

A trending video has shown Nigerian billionaire Arthur Eze sharing $100 each to youths in his community.

It is still unclear what the occasion was, but Arthur Eze is rarely known for philanthropic gestures.

Prince Arthur Eze Credit: National Archives

Known for philanthropy

Many say the Anambra billionaire is preparing grounds for politics.

The video, shared by a Twitter user @Firstladyship, has elicited various responses, with many saying that Eze’s gesture has a political undertone and others reporting that he was trying to alleviate the hardship caused by the cash crisis in Nigeria.

As of the time of writing, the amount of cash the billionaire doled out is unclear and amounts to money laundering.

Arthur Eze is an avowed supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari and his economic policies, which many say have impoverished many Nigerians.

Suppose the insinuation that Eze was trying to cushion the harsh effects of the current cash crisis is genuine. In that case, many say he may have run foul of the money laundering Act which prohibits spending foreign currencies other than the naira in the country.

Nigerians react

Nigerians have reacted to the video, with one person saying the billionaire is known for his philanthropy.

“Nahis normal lifestyle oooo. Arthur Eze Na Giver. Make we leave philanthropy for him!

@owolabitaiwo said that going by Eze’s gesture, it is safe to say there is more dollar in Nigeria than naira.

“Going by this, it should be safe and okay to say without debate that there is more $$$ in circulation than Naira.”

@ninasteve007 said: “We have to start learning fast from these politicians.

1. Builder of men, yet If you have nothing upstairs, they can't choose you! So if they have nothing upstairs, REJECT THEM TOO!

2. They collect money for allocations and DO NOT USE IT! You, too, collect money and vote them out!”

