Nigeria’s Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has stated its readiness to pay depositors of failed banks

The NDIC Managing Director said the Corporation had secured enough funds to pay customers

The NDIC said stated that deposit money banks are insured to the tune of N500,000 per depositor per bank and MFBs N200,000 per depositor per bank

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) said that it had gathered enough funds to pay depositors and creditors of closed Microfinance Banks and primary mortgage and deposit money banks(DMBs) and asked them to come forward with verification and payment.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NDIC, Bello Hassan, said this during NDIC Special Day at the ongoing 44th Kaduna International Trade Fair.

NDIC extends insurance coverage to non-interest banks

Vanguard reports that the NDIC boss, represented by the Corporation’s Manager, Communications and Public Affairs Unit, Tanko Ibrahim Yahaya stated that DMBs and primary mortgage bank operators were insured up to N500,000 per depositor per bank and Microfinance Bank operators were insured up to N200,000 per depositors.

He said aside from depositors of DMBs, Primary Mortgage Banks, and Microfinance Banks, the NDIC has also responded by extending deposit insurance to Non-Interest Banks, Payment Service Banks, and subscribers of Money Operators.

He said:

“Recently, through newspaper adverts, radio and television announcements, and notices on our website and social media handles, the Corporation repeated its call to depositors of twenty closed banks in which it has declared full (i.e. 100%) liquidation dividends to come forward for verification and payment of their deposits that are more than the guaranteed sums.”

Functions of NDIC

Over 25 banks are listed as failed banks by NDIC in Nigeria, with billions of naira lost by depositors.

The NIDC supervises banks to protect depositors; foster monetary stability; promote an effective and efficient payment system; and promote competition and innovation in the banking industry.

