Zenith Bank has returned N3.2 million to the lady who lost N4 million to thieves

Chiamaka Agim said the bank told her to file a court order for the recovery of the rest funds

She cried out on social media early in January when she watched a huge sum disappear from her account in 20 minutes

Chiamaka Jeniffier Agim, the distraught lady who watched N4 million vanish from her Zenith bank account says the bank has returned about N3,239, 400 to her account remaining the balance of N800,000.

Agim posted on Twitter saying the bank asked her to obtain a court order to recover the remaining balance.

Heart-warming update

She said:

“Good pm, this is an update abt the @ZenithBank issue. I was credited 3,239,400 last week. Remaining the 800,500 that they initially said I should get a court order for. I have filed for that and hopefully, I get it soon, so that the balance can be refunded from d access bank Acct.”

Earlier in January, Agim recounted how she watched as N4 million vanished from her Zenith Bank account in 20 minutes.

Her cry drew the wrath of netizens who lashed out at Zenith Bank for being negligent of the funds of their customers.

Nigerians lash out about at Zenith

The outrage prompted the bank to launch an investigation which detailed how the money was moved in two tranches to two different accounts.

According to the bank, the thieves generated a soft token which enabled them to ferry the money.

Agim, an ex-staff of Zenith Bank, said she neither owned nor authorised a soft token on her account.

Legit.ng reported how the bank replied to Agim with a defiant tone and told her there is nothing much they could do.

