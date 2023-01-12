An ex-staff of Zenith Bank has recounted how she lost over N4 million from her account

Chiamaka Jeniffer said in video thread on Twitter that the said account is her staff account

She stated that she was an ex-employee of the bank and that her daily transfer limit is just N200,000

Nigerians have taken Zenith Bank to the cleaners after a former staff of the bank said over N4 million naira was moved from her account to another account without authorisation.

A Twitter user with username, @a_ma_ka narrated how she lost over four N4 million within two minutes.

Ordeal happened within 5 minutes

According to her, on January 9, 2023 around 8. 43 pm she got a debit alert of N3.7 million to an Access Bank account and within a minute she received another alert of N222, 900 to the same Access Bank account and another debit alert of N102,000, to a UBA account, all in the space of three minutes.

She said she only has N12,000 left in her account.

The lady with the handle name, Chiamaka Jennifer, real name Chiamaka Agim, said the account is her staff account as she was ex-employee of the bank in Apapa, Lagos.

She said had gone to access bank but was told that the money has been moved.

In a separate video, she said her daily transfer limit is about N200,000 and was shocked to discover that the bank could authorise a larger amount.

She also said a staff of the bank told her to thank God she is alive.

Her video elicited responses from Nigerians who narrated their experiences with the bank many now see as Nigeria’s most porous bank.

Nigerians thrash bank on social media

They expressed disgust with the bank for appearing in the news for the same reasons all the time.

Last year, a customer of the bank lamented how she lost N6 million in five minutes from the Bank and got it back after Nigerians came after the bank on social media.

One person wrote:

“4 million naira.... I don't even want to hear, you must refund that money. Refund the money first before doing your investigations.”

Another said:

“Sigh. How can someone’s life savings be deducted, just like that?!

This is evil of the highest order and the bank just has to get this resolved. No two ways about this!”

A third person stated:

“Zenith are appearing in the news more often for similar cases.”

The bank is yet to respond to inquiries from Legit.ng as of the time of writing.

