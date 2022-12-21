The Bank of England has released images of new banknotes featuring the portrait of King Charles III

The bank notes with the portrait of the King include 5, 10, 20 and 50 pounds

The development comes four months after Queen Elizabeth died on September 2022 after 79 years on the throne

Barely four months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Bank of England released images of the first banknotes to feature the portrait of King Charles III on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

The new notes will begin circulation in the middle of 2024.

Bank of England releases banknotes with Portrait of King Charles Credit: Chris Jackson / Staff

Source: Getty Images

Security features of new banknotes

The notes featuring the King’s images are 5,10,20, and 50 polymer pound notes with a see-through security panel. The notes remain unchanged from the ones already in circulation, CNBC reports.

The Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, said it is a significant moment as the King is only the second monarch to feature on the UK’s banknotes.

The tradition of featuring monarchs on banknotes began in 1960. Coins have always featured in images of monarchs

The Royal Mint issued the first coins having the King’s portrait on December 8 2022.

King Charles became King in September following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. She died after 70 years on the British throne.

