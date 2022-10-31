The year 2021 was an outstanding one for Nigerian banks despite the economic challenges in the country

The banks were not only able to generate N740.9 billion as interest income between July-September 2022

Experts believe that since the CBN increased the benchmark interest, the fourth quarter of the year could see the banks printing higher numbers.

The top 5 banks in Nigeria have generated a sum of N740billion combined as interest income in the third quarter of 2022. According to the report, this is about a 35.9% increase from N545.21 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2021.

The tier-1 banks which are the largest in Nigeria by market capitalisation include FirstBank, Union Bank, GTBank, Access Bank and Zenith Bank.

Interest incomes are revenue earned by banks from lending money to other entities. They are usually the main source of income for financial institutions in the country. On average, interest earnings account for more than half of the total revenue generated by Nigerian banks.

Breakdown of interest income by bank

Access Bank, the largest bank in the country by total asset value, generated a sum of N199.67 billion as interest income in Q3 2022, a 32.1% increase from N151.18 billion recorded in the same period of 2021.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) earned N162.87 billion as interest earnings between July and September 2022, a figure which represents a 34.5% increase from the N121.08 billion posted in the third quarter of 2021.

Zenith Bank, the largest Nigerian bank listed on the Nigerian Exchange generated a sum of N149.03 billion in Q3 2022 as interest income from its loans to customers. This is 42.1% higher than the N104.91 billion posted in 2021.

First Bank made a sum of N144.01 billion from interest earnings in Q3 2022, a 45.3% increase from N99.1 billion recorded in the previous year.

Guaranty Trust Bank recorded a sum of N85.29 billion as interest income in the third quarter of the year, the least compared to the other tier-1 banks. However, it grew by 23.7% from N68.95 billion recorded in the same quarter of 2021.

Experts believe that since the CBN increased the benchmark interest rate for the third time in a row in September 2022 to 15.5%, which is the highest rate in 20 years, the fourth quarter of the year could see the banks printing higher numbers.

Five Top Nigerian Banks with Largest Customers Deposit

The total customer deposits held in five of Nigeria's largest banks topped N19.57 trillion in 2021 this is according to data obtained from financial statements.

The amount revealed is a 17.39 per cent increase compared to N3.55 trillion higher than what was reported at the end of 2020.

The breakdown according to New Telegraph shows Zenith Bank recorded the highest growth in customer deposits.

The Bank's total customer deposits during the period increased by 21 per cent to N6.47trillion from the N5.34trillion reported for 2020.

UBA closely followed it, which reported total customer deposits of N6.4 trillion in its audited results for the 2021 financial year compared with the N5.7 trillion the lender recorded for the previous year.

Similarly, GTCO's audited results for the 2021 financial year show that it grew its total customer deposits to N4.01 trillion last year compared with N3.51trillion in 2020.

FCMB's unaudited result for the 2021 financial year equally reveals that the Tier 2 lender's total customer deposits increased to N1.56trillion last year from N1.3 trillion in 2020.

Likewise, Stanbic IBTC reported total customer deposits of N1.13 trillion in its unaudited result for the 2021 financial year compared with N819.94billion that the Tier 2 bank reported for the previous year.

