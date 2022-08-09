The top five highest-paid presidents in Africa earn a combined amount of over US$1.7 million annually.

Paul Biya of Cameroon remains the highest paid president in the continent with over US$620,000 yearly.

Buhari is missing from the top five which is dominated by leaders from Morocco, South Africa, kenya and Uganda

African leaders are paid handsomely even though the continent is still developing.

There affluent lifestyles, huge allowances and medical cover also comes with pay package with numerous allowances.

This is why politicians do all they can to occupy the exalted offices in the countries.

President Muhammdu Buhari Credit: Presidency

Business Insider in a report identified Paul Biya of Cameroon as the best paid.

The report used data from various African countries websites and data from organisations such as the International Monetary Fund and the CIA World Factbook.

Here are the top five highest-paid(monthly) African leaders

Paul Biya of Cameroon – US$620,976

King Mohammed IV of Morocco - US$488,604

Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa - US$223,500

Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya - US$192,200

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda - US$183,216

What the report said about the Top 3 earners

Biya

Paul Biya is a Cameroonian politician serving as the president of Cameroon since 6 November 1982. He is the second-longest-ruling president in Africa, the longest-ruling non-royal leader in the world, and the oldest head of state in Africa.

Mohammed

His Majesty King Mohammed VI is the current king of Morocco. He ascended to the throne on 23 July 1999 upon the death of his father, King Hassan II.

His palace's daily operating budget is reported by Forbes to be $960,000—which is paid by the Moroccan state as part of a 2.576 billion Dirhams/year budget as of 2014—owing much of it to the expense of personnel, clothes, and car repairs.

Ramaphosa

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa is a South African businessman and politician who serves as the fifth president of South Africa since 2018 and president of the African National Congress since 2017.

He is known to be one of the richest people in South Africa, with an estimated net worth of more than $450 million and has appeared in financial magazines such as Forbes Africa and Bloomberg.

Other president in the top 15

6. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Algeria - $168,000

7. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Equatorial Guinea -$152,680

8. Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe - $146,590

9. Denis Sassou, Republic of Congo - $108,400

10. Alassane Ouattara, Ivory Coast - $100,000

11. George Weah, Liberia- $90,000

12. Paul Kagame, Rwanda -$85,000

13. Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana - $76,000

14. Lazarus Chakwera, Malawi - $74,300

15. Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria - $69,000

