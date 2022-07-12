Spanish football teams have pushed aside English rivals to become the most valuable teams in the world

Real Madrid became the most valuable football team in the world with $5.4 billion valuation, having won the La Liga a record 35 times

Other teams in the table are Barcelona and Manchester United which came second and third respectively

The reason Real Madrid is one of the world’s most valuable football clubs is due to the piles of cash thrown off by European competitions.

The club currently stands shoulder high above the rest with a $5.1 billion, a 7 per cent more than last year, having reclaimed its top spot as the world’s most valuable football team.

Real Madrid emerges the world's most valuable club Credit: Europa Press Sports / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid dusts other teams with the most league games won

By winning the 35th domestic league title in 2021, the club is predicted to generate the most revenue in La Liga, and by qualifying for the eighth Champions League final, Real Madrid will make over $100.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Additionally, the club announced that it is undergoing an $850 million stadium makeover and have secured $379 million as part of a contract with Sixth Street and Legends in the operation of certain businesses.

According to Forbes, the club held the top spot in 2019 as the richest football team in six of its 18 rankings. Manchester United leads with 11 rankings.

Arch-rival, Barcelona, which held the No 1 spot last year is said to be aggressively pushing with a stadium project as well, having spent $1.6 billion to build the largest football stadium in Europe.

Massive stadium projects, massive revenues

The club signed a multi-year $458 million shirt and stadium sponsorship deals with Spotify and is reportedly finalising a $960 million contract with American banking giant, Goldman Sachs and All Sports Finance in exchange for a 30 per cent stake of the club’s broadcast revenues and a part of future revenue from the club’s new stadium complex.

Barcelona is worth $5 billion, according to Forbes, a 6 per cent increase from the year before making it the second-most valuable team in the world.

Manchester United moved up by 10 per cent to $4.6 billion. The club have the most supporters of any English team and with $128 million in operating income during last season, the club became the second-most valuable team.

Cryptocurrency exchange company offers to sponsor Man City training Kit with $20 million

Legit.ng reported that a cryptocurrency platform, OKX is insisting on Sponsoring Premier League Champions Manchester City in a $20 million deal which will see the company become its training kit partner.

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, the company said it has reached an agreement to increase its existing collaboration and become the club’s official training kit partner for the 2022/2023 season.

Select Manchester City players will also wear the jerseys in crypto education content made by the company.

Source: Legit.ng