The Nigerian currency is experiencing one of its worst runs against the US dollar in the last few days

Naira's depreciation is coming on the back of increased demand by Nigerians for the foreign currency looking to travel out of the country and also import

To meet forex demands CBN has been forced to withdraw over $134 million from Nigeria's foreign reserves

The last few days have been a tough one for Nigerian importers looking to get dollars from the official market.

The Last week of April which started at a very strong level is turning out to be the toughest one as on Wednesday, the exchange rate for Naira to the dollar dropped to N419.33/$1.

Wednesday exchange rate according to data from FMDQ securities is the lowest in over 3 weeks of trading.

Forex Exchange trader with a bunch of cash

CBN blames Nigerians on weak Naira

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is not to be taking the devaluation of the Naira lightly.

The Apex bank described Nigerians’ import dependency is the cause of the falling Naira while imploring Nigerians to adopt homemade products to boost Nigeria’s economy.

The feeling of the apex bank was disclosed by Osita Nwanisiobi, CBN Director of Corporate Communications at a two-day expo organized by the apex bank in Owerri, Imo State on Wednesday, The Vanguard reports.

He said, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBN’s Anchor Borrower’s program was the nation’s saving grace for improved rice availability. The actions, he added, were aimed at emancipating enterprises and eliminating poverty.

Nwanisiobi, who was represented by Mr Sam Okogbue, Deputy Director, Corporate Communications Department spoke on the topic of “Promoting Financial Stability and Economic Development,”

He noted that the CBN has implemented various interventions in the agricultural, manufacturing, and other sectors but Nigeria’s over-dependence on imports was one of the reasons for the currency’s depreciation.

He said:

“No successful economy thrives on the promotion of imported products over the exportation of locally manufactured products”

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, rice was the most single popular component of our palliatives. This is a result of the CBN’s Anchor Borrower’s programme for rice farmers.”

External Reserves drops

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has recorded its first withdrawal from Nigeria’s external reserves for the month of March 2022.

For the first 21 days of April, the external reserve was on a consistent increase adding over $273.7 million.

However, since on Friday last week, a total of $134 million has been removed from the reserves, and it now stands at $39.67 billion on 26 April 2022, compared to $39.81bn it started the month.

