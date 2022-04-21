It will be a gathering of bright minds in the tech space in Nigeria, at the Ecobank breakfast series

The series will seek to establish a template for just how Fintech can establish and leverage partnerships with traditional banks.

The invited speaker will also discuss the expansion of Fintechs in Nigeria and the role of traditional banks

The past year has been a learning period for Ecobank Nigeria; in this time the bank has operationalized its Payment Services group and strengthened its collaboration and engagement with a range of fintechs.

To further build this engagement and create an avenue for similar collaborations to be birthed, Ecobank Nigeria has teamed up with Africa’s leading tech publication, TechCabal, to host the first edition of its Fintech Breakfast series.

With this series, Ecobank hopes to facilitate discussions with fintech founders, CEOs, CTOs, and high-level decision-makers in the fintech ecosystem in Nigeria.

Growth and future of payment service in focus at Ecobank series

This edition has been themed “Partnering for a stronger ecosystem”.

The objective is to have top fintech professionals from across Africa as well as top executives from Ecobank discuss how fintech can build and leverage partnerships with banks for growth and expansion across the continent.

The event will be hybrid in nature - most guests will join the event virtually via a specially provided registration link while physical attendance is strictly by invitation.

At the event, speakers will explore and try to extensively discuss what it takes to build and leverage partnerships, how to find the right strategic partners, how to structure partnerships in ways that are beneficial to all parties involved, how to harness the opportunities and manage the challenges that may arise.

Speakers

The leading fintech players that will speak at this event include - Tomilola Majekodunmi - Co-founder & CEO, Bankly, Gbenga Ajayi - Partner, QED Investors, Daniel Ahouassa - CEO, Weblogy, Isaac Kamuta - Group Head: Cash - Payments, Cash Management and Client Access, Ecobank Group. There will also be a fireside chat with the founder of Nigeria's leading mobile money service, Tayo Oviosu, founder and CEO of Paga where he will talk about how fintechs can expand successfully across Africa by partnering with banks.

The event is free to attend and interested persons can sign up using this link: https://bit.ly/Ecobankseries

The Ecobank Fintech Breakfast series is designed to hold quarterly and will gather fintech leaders across the continent to share insights that are helpful for their business and the startup ecosystem, as well as discuss pertinent topics in the fintech ecosystem such as regulatory guidelines, funding and other topics of interest to fintech startups at different stages of their journey.

