It will be no longer be business as usual for Nigerians, other nationals looking to enter the UK illegally and seeking Asylum to stay

The United Kingdom has announced plans to send some categories of asylum seekers to Rwanda which it described as a very safe country

To fund the initiative, UK government said it will be pumping millions of pounds to the hands of Rwanda government to actualise the plan

It is going to be a different ball game for Assylum seekers in the United Kingdom looking to secure a stay.

The United Kingdom government has concluded plans to send to Rwanda nationals who illegally entered the country and are seeking Asylum.

The move follows the astronomical rise in the number of people seeking Assylum in the country, Channels reports.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame

In his speech on Thursday 14 April Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

“From today… anyone entering the UK illegally as well as those who have arrived illegally since January 1 may now be relocated to Rwanda.”

“Rwanda will have the capacity to resettle tens of thousands of people in the years ahead,” Johnson said.

Rwanda Times reports that the UK describe Rwanda as one of the safest countries in the world, globally recognized for its record of welcoming and integrating migrants,

Move to stop illegal immigrants

Rwanda has accepted the responsibility on Thursday after announcing it had signed a multi-million-dollar deal to do the job, during a visit by British Home Secretary Priti Patel.

In a statement it said:

“Rwanda welcomes this partnership with the United Kingdom to host asylum seekers and migrants, and offer them legal pathways to residence” in the East African nation, Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta said in a statement.

The deal with Rwanda will be funded by the UK to the tune of up to 120 million pounds ($157 million, 144 million euros), with migrants “integrated into communities across the country,” it said.

Immigrants numbers

Since 2015 the UK has “offered a place to over 185,000 men, women and children seeking refuge (…) more than any other similar resettlement schemes in Europe,” Johnson said.

According to the UN refugee agency, Germany received the highest number of asylum applicants (127,730) in Europe in 2021, followed by France (96,510), while the UK received the fourth-largest number of applicants (44,190).

