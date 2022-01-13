Manchester United and Manchester City, neighbours and archrivals posted differing figures on Wednesday showing how they performed financially

Manchester City revenue trumped that of Manchester United, posting N23.1.3 billion over that of rival's N278.6 billion

The Guardiola side saw a 19 per cent increase in their revenue in a season that was hit by the coronavirus pandemic

The game between Manchester City and neighbours and archrival, Manchester United may have moved from the pitch to the balance sheet as the two clubs showcased their earnings for the year 2021.

Beaten on the pitch and in balance sheet

Daily Mail reported that the Pep Guardiola-tutored team’s revenue soared above that of Manchester United, earning about N320 billion in 2021, it was revealed on Wednesday, January 12.

The earnings, according to City is for the 2020/2021 season, which was also marred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Man City Coach, Pep Guardiola Credit: Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Manchester United reported about N278.6 billion in revenue in the same period under review.

The Guardian reports that the revenue is a 19 per cent increase for Man City on the year before, with a profit of N1.3 billion.

United was 12 points behind City in the Premier League last season.

City’s figures were published in their annual report for 2020/21 and are a reflection of the majorly successful campaign season.

The finalists

City won the Premier League, the League Cup and got to the Champions League Final for the first time where they lost 1-0 to Chelsea in Porto.

Revenue on match day dropped from N23.518 billion to an abysmal N394.8 million because matches were played behind closed doors as a result of the pandemic.

Raheem Sterling desires to leave City

Legit.ng reported that Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling recently made a damning admission about his future amid limited game time under Pep Guardiola this season.

The 26-year old admitted he was open to leaving the Premier League champions and possibly playing abroad, having struggled to hold down a regular place under Guardiola.

The 26-year old admitted he was open to leaving the Premier League champions and possibly playing abroad, having struggled to hold down a regular place under Guardiola.

Source: Legit.ng