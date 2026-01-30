The NCAA has ordered domestic airlines to include a mandatory special needs assistance option on ticket reservation platforms

The directive applies to passengers with disabilities and Persons with Reduced Mobility, as they require assistance to board

The NCAA said airlines must allow assistance requests at the point of booking across all sales channels, and it gave a seven-day compliance deadline

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed all domestic airlines operating in the country to include a mandatory Special Needs or Assistance request feature on their ticket reservation platforms to support passengers with disabilities and Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM).

According to a statement issued by the aviation regulator, the directive requires airlines to ensure that passengers can request assistance or notify airlines of special needs before completing the ticket purchase process.

The statement was signed by Michael Achimugu, the NCAA, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, on behalf of the Director-General of Civil Aviation.

The NCAA said the order reaffirms an earlier instruction contained in a letter dated April 13, 2022, which mandated domestic airlines to clearly display a compulsory field on their online booking systems for passengers requiring special assistance.

NCAA says directive backed by law

The authority explained that the requirement is also backed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023, Part 19.12.3.1, which outlines the responsibilities of airlines, travel agents, and tour operators during the reservation process.

Under the regulations, service providers are expected to allow passengers to request assistance at the point of booking across all sales channels, including online and telephone reservations.

Airlines must also include a designated field on ticket portals where persons with disabilities or their assistants can request support and actively ask whether any passenger within a booking group may require assistance at the airport or during flight operations.

NCAA gives airlines 7-day ultimatum

The NCAA has given airlines seven days from the receipt of the directive to fully integrate the mandatory special needs assistance option into their reservation systems.

It warned that failure to comply may attract regulatory enforcement in line with existing aviation laws.

The regulator added that the directive is part of its commitment to promoting inclusive, accessible, and safe air travel for all passengers.

The directive comes amid renewed enforcement of consumer protection and passenger rights rules by the NCAA, especially around ticketing transparency, delays, cancellations, and treatment of vulnerable passengers.

Passengers with disabilities and PRMs have repeatedly complained about difficulties accessing assistance at Nigerian airports, often because airlines are unaware of their needs before arrival.

Meanwhile, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the International Air Travellers Association (IATA) encourage airlines to identify special needs during booking to ensure safety, dignity, and efficient airport operations.

