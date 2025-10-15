There is a new owner of MultiChoice after Canal+ completed its takeover in one of the biggest entertainment deals

Canal+ is now looking at merging DStv, GOtv, Showmax, and other services into a single “super app”

The merger will provide users with more content and position the platform to compete with global streaming giants such as Netflix

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

DStv subscribers are set to enjoy more channels and a wider variety of content as Canal+, the new owner of MultiChoice, moves to merge its television and streaming services into a single “super app.”

Canal+ takes over Multichoice, makes changes. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reports that the French media giant recently completed its takeover of MultiChoice.

The deal gives Canal+ control over DStv, GOtv, Showmax, and DStv Stream platforms, which are reported to reach over 14 million customers across Africa.

Canal+ also brings the financial scale and content library of a large European broadcaster to MultiChoice’s African base.

As part of its operational review, Canal+ is considering whether to maintain its three existing streaming platforms, Showmax, DStv Stream, and Canal+ Online or merge them into a single service.

By combining Canal+’s and MultiChoice’s resources, the company hopes to be in a stronger position to compete with these global players, BusinessTech reports.

CEO speaks on the future of Multichoice

Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada has revealed that the next step is to consolidate these services under a single digital platform that offers both local and international programming.

He noted that the group aims to simplify how viewers access content,

He said.

“Our goal is to make it simple and enjoyable for subscribers to access a wide range of global and local entertainment, including sports and general programming.

“In the long run, the plan is to bring all this content together in one unified super app.”

Saada has described international streaming services like Netflix, Disney, and Amazon as the group’s main competition.

DSTV channel offerings expected to increase. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

What to expect As DStv subscriber

David Mignot, who now heads Canal+ Africa and the division that includes MultiChoice, said the companies’ combined content libraries will give subscribers much more variety.

He said.

“MultiChoice offers outstanding content, and this partnership allows us to combine the strengths of both companies.

“Together, we bring an extensive catalogue of European and American productions, including thousands of movies.”

Mignot revealed that Canal+ currently produces about 4,000 hours of African content in as many as 15 languages each year, while MultiChoice produces around 6,000 hours of local content annually.

He said.

“Combined, we will roughly provide 10,000 hours per year in 20 to 35 languages. So, in a 10- to 15-year period, we are building up a catalogue of more than 100,000 to 150,000 hours."

He added that the expanded catalogue will allow the company to distribute African and international productions more widely by translating or adapting them for different markets.

DSTV adds 5 brand new stations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice has added new content for DStv Compact subscribers with an additional five brand new channels.

Subscribers will also have access to an extra stream at no cost, which will allow them to watch on two devices simultaneously.

The new channels include SuperSport Action, which will feature Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) such as UFC and EFC and boxing, WWE, and UCI Cycling.

Source: Legit.ng