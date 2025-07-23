Lafarge Africa Plc has merged with Atlas Cement Company Limited and UniCem, with approval from its board, and plans to seek regulatory approval for the merger.

The company saw significant growth in its financial performance, with a 70% increase in revenue and a 248% rise in post-tax profit for Q2 2025 compared to the previous year

CEO Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi attributed this success to the company's innovative products, strategic operations, and operational efficiency

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The merger of Lafarge Africa Plc with Atlas Cement Company Limited, a cement distribution and bag handling company, and United Cement of Nigeria (UniCem) has been accepted by the board of directors.

Lafarge Africa Plc has merged with Atlas Cement Company Limited and UniCem. Photo Credit: Lafarge Africa

Source: Getty Images

According to Lafarge Africa's company secretary, Mrs. Edith Onwuchkwa, "The board authorised the firm to enter into any agreement and do all that is necessary to negotiate and implement the merger between UniCem and Atlas."

"Lafarge will seek the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and all other relevant regulatory bodies in furtherance of the implementation of the merger."

The cement manufacturer made N269.63 billion in the second quarter of 2025, 70% more than the N157.80 billion it made during the same period in 2024.

The top innovative and sustainable construction solutions company, which produces a variety of cement brands, saw growth in demand for its products, which made this good fortune possible.

According to the chief executive of the cement maker, Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, Lafarge Africa has continued to delight consumers with innovative product offerings, strategic operations, and distribution efficiency.

The firm said in the period under review that it improved its operating profit by 153 per cent to N120.61 billion from N47.70 billion in the second quarter of 2024 as a result of topline growth and operational efficiency of the company.

Additionally, solid operational performance and the relative stability of the Naira, along with the absence of major foreign exchange (FX) losses, drove a 248 percent increase in post-tax profit to N84.03 billion from N24.16 billion during the same period the previous year.

“Following our impressive Q1 results, Q2 performance showcases the strength of our team, market positioning, operational efficiency, cost management, and dedication to value creation.

“We achieved excellent financial results in Q2, with Net Sales growth of 70 per cent, Operating Profit up 153 per cent, and Profit After Tax growth of 248 per cent.

“This strong performance closes H1 with a sales and operating profit growth of 75 per cent and 144 per cent, respectively.

“This performance is driven by our innovative product offerings and strategic operational initiatives,” Mr. Alade-Akinyemi said.

Lafarge Africa made N269.63 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Photo Credit: Lafarge

Source: Getty Images

Cement prices set to fall as naira strengthens

Legit.ng reported that Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Cement Plc, has given Nigerians hope that the price of cement will decline as the naira strengthens against the US dollar.

Speaking to journalists after the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abuja, Rabiu attributed the current high prices to fluctuations in the foreign exchange market, which have significantly impacted production costs.

According to The Sun, Rabiu clarified that while prices may seem high, they are a reflection of broader economic conditions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng