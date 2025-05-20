Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, was named among Time magazine’s 2025 list of 100 philanthropists for his significant charitable work through the Aliko Dangote Foundation

The foundation, backed by a $1.25 billion endowment, spends about $35 million annually on projects across Africa, including food distribution and health programmes like polio eradication

It also prioritises education and leadership development, recently committing $10 million to Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Aliko Dangote, the CEO of the Dangote Group and the richest man in Africa, was included in Time magazine's 2025 list of 100 philanthropists.

The Aliko Dangote Foundation spends roughly $35 million a year throughout Africa. Photo Credit: Aliko Dangote

Source: Getty Images

With a $23.9 billion net worth, the Nigerian billionaire is well known for his enormous charitable endeavours through the Aliko Dangote Foundation, in addition to creating an economic empire that includes cement, agribusiness, and oil refining through the Dangote Refinery.

“Health, education, economic empowerment, disaster relief, and food — these are the five main things that any African nation needs,” Time quoted Dangote as saying, referring to the foundation’s core focus areas.

With a $1.25 billion endowment, the Aliko Dangote Foundation spends roughly $35 million a year throughout Africa.

Time reported on Tuesday that the charity has just started distributing more than a million bags of rice throughout Nigeria and is currently operating a $100 million multi-year programme to cure undernourished children.

According to Time, Nigeria was able to eradicate polio as a health hazard by 2015 thanks to Dangote's collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on previous vaccination campaigns.

Richest Man in Africa Gets Special Recognition on Times Magazine. Photo Credit: Dagote Refinery

Source: Getty Images

According to the press release, the business magnate's charity places a high value on education and supports youth development.

The journal mentioned investments in school complexes, vocational training, and fellowships for global leadership, as well as a recent $10 million commitment to Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology.

“We need to create the next generation of African leaders,” Dangote stated.

Aliko Dangote moves to commission another project

Legit.ng reported that Dangote Packaging Limited (DPL) has taken a big step to improve its production capacity by commissioning some cutting-edge technology.

During the machinery's commissioning on Wednesday, Sai Prakash, DPL's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, outlined the key characteristics of the new equipment and referred to it as the newest "state of the art" technology.

The installation of these machines, he continued, is a significant achievement that will help the Obajana Plant create bags of higher quality and with greater productivity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng