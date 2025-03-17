The identities of insurance companies with outstanding claims have been made public by the National Insurance Commission

This is a component of its determination to protect the interests of the insured while maintaining the standing of the insurance sector

The new administration of the commission has made it clear that it will not accept any claims that remain unresolved

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has released the names of insurance companies that have unresolved claims.

This followed a protracted period of warnings to insurance companies to minimize the number of unresolved claims in their books of accounts. NAICOM released a list of around 1,582 complaints that different insurance company clients had brought to its attention.

The list is displayed in NAICOM’s official website with the title “Complaints Against Insurance Companies,”

It contains complaints lodged by both corporate and individual customers of various insurance firms in both life and non life policies.

These claims were not resolved as a result of disagreements or misunderstandings between the customers and the insurance companies' claims departments. Claims filed between 2021 to 2025 are included in the collection.

Since the current Insurance Commissioner, Ayo Olusegun Omosehin, took office, the commission has insisted that it will not tolerate any unresolved claims.

