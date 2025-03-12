The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has asked cement manufacturers to crash the product’s price to N70,000 per bag

The minister cited the new exchange rate and the reduction in petrol price, which are reducing production costs for manufacturers

Umahi gave the manufacturers seven days to lower cement prices or they would be reported to President Bola Tinubu

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has asked cement manufacturers to lower the cost of the product to N7,000 per 50kg bag or he would report them officially to President Bola Tinubu.

Umahi said this, stressing that the exchange rate has stabilised, while petrol costs are also crashing, and there are plans to fix major roads in the country.

Dave Umahi asks cement firms to crash prices to N7,000 or face the consequences.

Umahi gives reason for new cement price

According to the minister, the exchange rate is now N1,400 to a dollar, urging cement manufacturers to lower the product’s price.

The Sun reports that Umahi said contractors have complained that they wanted to revert to asphalt in road construction due to the high cement costs.

He said when the exchange was N2,000 to a dollar, cement manufacturers raised the price to N7,500, asking why the product would still be selling at N9,500 per 50kg bag.

FG threatens cement manufacturers

He asked them to lower the price within seven days or he would officially report them to the President.

The minister directed the construction of the Enugu-Onitsha dual carriageway, saying the project must be completed by May 10, 2025.

Umahi disclosed that MTN, the project’s funder, shall be liable if the construction fails.

Umahi’s ultimatum comes amid plans by foreign cement firms to set up operations in Nigeria.

New cement firms enter Nigeria

A recent report by Legit.ng revealed that Huaxin Cement Company, the Chinese firm and prospective buyer of Holcim’s 83% stake in Lafarge Africa, has reportedly valued 100% of the company’s shareholding at $1.6 billion.

The group is set to cough out $838.8 million to acquire Holcim’s stake in Lafarge Africa. It also estimated the enterprise value of Lafarge Africa as between $1.06 billion and $1.59 billion.

The valuation places the new cement price in Nigeria

The valuation was disclosed in the firm’s filing on the Hong Kong Exchange.

According to reports, the valuation assumes cement prices in Nigeria to range from between $100 and $150 per tonne, based on Lafarge’s annual production capacity of 10.6 million tonnes.

Lafarge Africa stated that the acquisition aligns with Huaxin’s overseas expansion plan, focusing on leveraging its expertise in industrial technology and production chain integration to drive growth.

Chinese firm to introduce new technology

The plan also allows the company to counter the effects of China’s domestic market shutdown.

The Chinese firm’s entry into Nigeria’s cement industry will mark a significant shift.

The sector has been largely dominated by Indian cement firms before the arrival of Dangote Cement, Africa’s largest manufacturer.

New cement firm to begin operations in Kebbi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kebbi State government has inked a deal with MSM Cement Limited to establish a factory with a three million tonnes per annum capacity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed that the agreement was sealed on Friday, March 8, 2025, by Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, and MSM Cement Chairman, Mu’azzam Mairawani.

The governor reiterated his government’s commitment to create a conducive business environment for the cement plant to operate.

