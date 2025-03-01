With a phenomenal 157.3 percent YoY growth, Nigerian exchange produced a record-breaking N13.6 billion in profit before tax

In recognition of this exceptional accomplishment, the Board of Directors has approved a final dividend of N4.4 billion, or N2 per share

This decision reaffirms the NGX Group's commitment to delivering value to shareholders while maintaining a strong capital position

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has made public its audited financial figures for the fiscal year that concluded on December 31, 2024.

Listing fees increased by 397.1 percent, reflecting stronger capital market engagement. Photo Credit: Nigerian Exchange

Source: Getty Images

The exchange delivered a record-breaking N13.6 billion in profit before tax (PBT), representing a remarkable 157.3 percent YoY growth.

The board of directors has authorized a final dividend of N4.4 billion, or N2 per share, in appreciation of this outstanding achievement. This is the largest dividend payout in the Group's history.

The NGX Group's dedication to providing value to shareholders while upholding a sound capital position is reaffirmed by this decision.

Due to notable development in several important income sources, the Group's gross earnings increased by 103.2 percent to N24 billion in FY 2024 from N11.8 billion the year before.

For example, increased market activity led to a 64 percent increase in transaction fees. Stronger capital market involvement was reflected in the 397.1 percent increase in listing costs.

The group's digital transformation efforts were successful, as seen by the 105% growth in technology-related income.

Its other income base was strengthened by the 174.8 percent increase in other fees.

The 45.6 percent increase in Treasury investment income demonstrated the NGX Group's adept asset management. Revenue from market data increased by 100.5 percent, which helped other income—which now makes up 29.6 percent of gross earnings—increase by 102.6 percent.

Strong revenue growth, smart cost optimization, and greater market participation, according to NGX Group, were the main drivers of its impressive performance in 2024, which demonstrated the Group's financial stability and durability.

Speaking on the results, Umaru Kwairanga,Group Chairman, NGX Group stated:

“These results mark a pivotal moment in NGX Group’s post-demutualisation growth journey, reinforcing investor confidence in our long-term vision.

“The approval of a record N4.4 billion dividend demonstrates our unwavering commitment to rewarding shareholders while positioning NGX Group as a key driver of capital market development. As we continue to invest in market infrastructure and innovation, we remain focused on creating sustainable value for all stakeholders”.

Nigerian Exchange saw impressive performance in 2024. Photo Credit: NGX

Source: Getty Images

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, said:

“NGX Group’s remarkable performance in 2024 reflects our strategic focus on execution, operational excellence, and innovation.

“The 157.3 percent increase in profit before tax underscores the strength of our execution strategy and the dedication of our team. By leveraging technology, expanding market data solutions, and strengthening our partnerships, we have built a more resilient and diversified business model that positions us for sustained growth”.

136 delisted from NGX as businesses battle tough environment

Legit.ng reported that due to several business challenges, over 136 companies have filed for restructuring and delisting from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) within 24 years.

The X-compliance report revealed that some of the challenges these businesses battled include foreign exchange volatility affecting imports, inflation and rising operation costs, naira depreciation, among others.

The report reveals further that in the first nine months of 2023, the Nigerian subsidiaries of several foreign multinationals lost N900 billion to FX volatility.

Source: Legit.ng