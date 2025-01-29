A Nigerian conglomerate, Still Earth Holdings has announced the appointment of a new Group Managing Director, Ritchie Wingo

The company disclosed that the appointment of Wingo comes amid repositioning plans by the company

The holding company said Wingo comes with over 25 years of experience, spanning several sectors

Still Earth Holdings has entered a new phase with the appointment of Ritchie Wingo as Group Managing Director.

With over 25 years of experience spanning international oil and gas operations and mastery in information technology, Wingo brings unparalleled expertise to the conglomerate.

The new appointment ushers in a new beginning

Wingo’s appointment marks the beginning of a new era focused on strategic growth, operational excellence, and innovation.

This move brings together the efforts of Still Earth Holdings' subsidiaries—Still Earth Construction, Tirex Petroleum and Energy, and Still Earth Capital Finance—under a unified vision for progress.

His leadership is based on a thorough understanding of industry complexities, shaped by his notable career with global companies like BP, Shell, Chevron, and ExxonMobil, in addition to his position as Director of Oil and Gas at PwC.His ability to deliver transformative outcomes in challenging environments and his commitment to quality and sustainability uniquely position him to elevate Still Earth Holdings.

Wingo aims to strengthen the organization’s internal framework by enhancing process improvements, integrating advanced technology, and nurturing talent, enabling subsidiaries to provide sustainable infrastructure, innovative energy solutions, and financial innovation.

Wingo’s leadership strategy for Still Earth Holdings revolves around creating a robust internal infrastructure that can support the group’s ambitious growth plans.

Wingo’s achievement

Key initiatives include improving processes, overhauling project management, re-implementing the ERP system, providing comprehensive project status reports, strengthening client relationships, and building a skilled workforce.

He plans to implement comprehensive process improvement frameworks that will streamline operations across all subsidiaries. His experience in leveraging technology and redefining workflows will ensure that the organization operates at peak efficiency.

Wingo is launching a centralized Project Management Office (PMO) to standardize practices, enhance accountability, and improve coordination for large-scale projects.

In today's data-driven world, operational excellence requires a robust ERP system. Wingo will implement an advanced ERP system, providing real-time access to critical data for informed decision-making.

To foster transparency and improve oversight, Wingo is developing a comprehensive project status reporting process.

Wingo shares vision for Still Earth

This will allow leadership to monitor progress in real time, identify potential roadblocks, and take corrective actions promptly.

Wingo prioritizes partnerships, aiming to strengthen ties with existing clients and expand the client base. His global network and industry reputation are key to securing new opportunities for the organization.

Wingo understands that a company’s success lies in its people. He is committed to recruiting top-tier talent, nurturing existing employees, and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation.

By empowering his team, Wingo aims to create an organization capable of tackling the most complex challenges and delivering exceptional results.

