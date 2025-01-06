Three Nigerians emerged among Africa’s wealthiest persons in the world at the beginning of 2025

The billionaires reportedly consolidated their wealth as the new year dawned, allowing them to retain their positions

Aliko Dangote, Nigeria and Africa’s richest man retained his position despite challenges in Nigeria’s economy

Three Nigerian billionaires have retained their positions in Africa’s wealthiest persons list at the start of 2025.

The move comes as African billionaires continue to serve as beacons of economic potential on the continent.

African billionaires among global players

Their financial prowess dispels misconceptions about the continent, highlighting its economic opportunity.

Their companies operate in several sectors, including banking, real estate, agriculture and telecoms.

The billionaires provide jobs for millions on the continent and expand their companies’ turnovers.

At the beginning of 2025, several billionaires continued consolidating their wealth and were placed among the world’s most prosperous.

Dangote’s wealth surges

Notably, Nigeria's and Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, jumped 100 places in the Bloomberg Billionaire Index towards the end of 2024 to emerge as the 64th wealthiest individual globally.

According to the index's record, Dangote’s wealth surged over $15 billion, showing his resilience amid the naira devaluation.

Dangote’s wealth surged to $28.1 billion during this period, placing him among Africa’s wealthiest people.

However, the Forbes Real-Time Billionaire ranking shows that 10 Africans have stood out in the new year among the world’s most decadent as of January 3, 2025.

Adenuga’s wealth grows

Forbes record shows that Issad Rebrab & Family was ousted from the top 10 list as his net worth plummeted from $4.6 billion to $2.5 billion.

South Africa’s Koos Bekker made the list of 10 richest Africans as his wealth grew from $3.1 billion to $6.8 billion.

Nigeria’s Mike Adenuga ranked higher on the list, moving from the 10th to the 6th as his wealth surged from $3.1 billion to $6.8 billion.

Aliko Dangote: $11.5 billion

Johann Rupert & family: $11.1 billion

Nicky Oppenheimer & family: $9.5 billion

Nassef Sawiris:$7,7 billion

Nathan Kirsh: $7.3 billion

Mike Adenuga: $6.8 billion

Abdulsamad Rabiu: $4.9 billion

Naguib Sawiris: $3.8 billion

Mohamed Mansour: $3.3 billion

Koos Bekker: $2.9 billion

Dangote overtakes American billionaire

Legit.ng reported that in 2024, Dangote set a new world record, emerging as the world's sixth-wealthiest man.

Dangote jumped from 161st richest man in the world overnight, earning N24 trillion.

Dangote was the second richest black person in the world, behind America's David Seward. However, the jump enabled him to overtake Seward.

