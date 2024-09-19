MainOne, an Equinix company, is offering Nigerian graduates an opportunity to work in the company

The firm opened its Graduate Internship Programme to recruit ambitious Nigerians for its 2024 cohort

The firm said candidates must have degrees with a minimum of Second-Class Upper qualification in fields such as mechanical engineering

MainOne Graduate Internship Programme is recruiting for its 2024 cohort.

The programme seeks candidates from Nigeria and other countries who are self-starters to join the firm.

Candidates to get hands-on training in telecom services

The programme aims to attract young graduates interested in harnessing their skills in today’s ever-evolving digital world.

The company said it is looking for people who are self-starters and committed to learning.

MainOne noted that the internship scheme is intended for graduates to gain experience in the telecommunications and data centre sectors.

The interns will receive a monthly stipend and participate in hands-on training, focusing on technical and managerial skills.

According to the firm, candidates must fill several requirements to apply for the scheme.

Eligibility criteria

The firm said applicants must have a minimum Second-Class Upper qualification in mechanical engineering, electrical/electronics engineering, or telecommunications.

MainOne also said that candidates must have completed their undergraduate studies and have yet to begin the National Youth Service Programme.

The scheme is also open to prospective and NYSC members and the candidates must demonstrate leadership qualities through extracurricular activities.

Candidates must have basic computer skills, such as MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, as part of the criteria.

The Equinix company stated that selected candidates will join one of MainOne’s technical teams for 12 months, where they will learn from industry experts while working on real projects.

Eligible candidates can apply via the company’s career website.

