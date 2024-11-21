The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has disclosed that foreign airlines charge Nigerian passengers in dollars

The association disclosed that it has petitioned the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over the development

Emirates Airlines opened its tickets in dollars for Nigerian passengers after resuming flights in the country

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has said that some foreign airlines still charge dollars for their tickets.

The association, however, petitioned the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over the issue, insisting that the development breached Nigerian law.

NANTA report foreign airlines to NCAA

Representatives of NANTA, led by its national president, Yinka Folami, disclosed during a consumer protection summit in Lagos that it had petitioned the NCAA over the development.

Checks on the websites of foreign airlines show that their tickets are denominated in foreign currencies.

Folami, President of NANTA, who spoke at the NCAA event, stated that the association had already petitioned the regulators over the violation and hoped they would address the situation.

The Acting Director General of the NCAA, Chris Najomo, confirmed at the event that the agency had received NANTA’s petition and assured the association of appropriate action.

Emirates Airlines opens tickets in dollars

Legit.ng previously reported that Emirates Airlines is luring Nigerian passengers with cheap USD airfares, which has attracted mixed reactions from aviation analysts and passengers.

Findings show that as of Monday, August 26, 2024, all fare inventories on Emirates Airlines’ website were competitive but priced in dollars.

The airline had fixed October 1, 2024, as the date to resume daily flights between Lagos and Dubai, offering more choice and connectivity from the Nigerian city to and from Dubai.

The airline suspended operations in Nigeria in August 2022 because it could not repatriate $85 million in revenue trapped in the country.

Foreign airlines crash airfare below Air Peace price

Legit.ng earlier reported intense competition on the popular Lagos-London route, which Nigerian airline Air Peace began operating a few months ago.

Foreign airlines operating the Lagos-London route have now crashed their ticket prices below the rates charged by Air Peace, the only Nigerian airline operating the route.

An earlier report by Legit.ng showed that foreign airlines had significantly reduced their fares on the Lagos-London route since Air Peace began operating on March 30, 2024.

