The Nigerian government has secured a deal to establish a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility for Nigerian airlines

The new facility would reportedly operate under the regulation of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)

Reports say the new facility will perform specific aircraft maintenance activities, such as inspection, overhaul, maintenance, repair, and alteration

The Nigerian government, via the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has signed a public-private partnership arrangement with a private firm to establish a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility for local airlines.

A ministry representative reportedly said the new facility would operate as an Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) under the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) regulation.

The facility will meet local airline’s maintenance needs

The source reportedly disclosed that the facility will perform specific aircraft maintenance activities, including inspection, overhaul, maintenance, repair, alteration and release to service of aircraft or aeronautical products.

According to the ministry official, the facility, which will be the first in Nigeria, aims to meet the maintenance needs of aircraft operating in the country, which require expensive and time-consuming trips to maintenance facilities abroad.

Punch reports that the source added that the timeframe for the construction and operations could be more precise, saying that the actual date of commercial operations will happen after the NCAA gives the concession approvals and licenses.

The source also stated that all necessary activities are needed to make the deal effective.

The new facility may crash airfares

Many Nigerian airlines have blamed the high cost of airfares on the high maintenance costs incurred abroad, which are exacerbated by high exchange rates.

They say that local airlines also factor maintenance costs into their airfares.

Despite the crash in aviation fuel prices, the airfares have continued to soar amid high maintenance costs.

Recently, Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, reportedly hiked its one-way ticket on the Lagos-Abuja route to over N200,000, a development the airline later denied.

FG lifts suspension on Nigerian airlines operations

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arik Air's management announced that the airline had commenced flight operations after the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, grounded the airline’s fleet over a court order.

The airline’s operations were suspended after the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) grounded three aircraft over a week ago.

The airline's chief executive officer, Roy Ilegbodu, said that during its brief suspension, it was dedicated to ensuring a smooth return to service and getting ready to welcome back its passengers.

